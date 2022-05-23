STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Chesaning’s diversity-driven senior goes to New York

OWOSSO — Chesaning’s homecoming queen, Reid Frasier, is seeking diversity as she embarks to New York University this fall.
“I’ve lived in Chesaning my entire life, so I’ve always been around this community,” Frasier said. “It’s not a super-diverse area and I think that finding people that are not like everybody that I grew up with will be interesting.”
But she isn’t just suffering from “senioritis” — a slang term for students who experience a decline in motivation in their final year of schooling — this is something she’s wanted for a while.
“I don’t like small towns,” she said, adding she has always wanted to live in the city.
Frasier got the idea to go to NYU from a family trip a couple of years ago.
“I liked the area that New York University was in and I want to go to school for writing,” Frasier said.
Frasier said that if she were to base her career around writing, she would choose journalism, but she also plans to attend law school.
“I’m passionate about wanting to change what’s not working in the world,” she said.
For one of her projects this year, she researched the prison system because she wanted to understand why the U.S. has higher rates of convicted criminals reoffending compared to other countries.
“I’ve always been interested in school,” Frasier said. “I think that kind of defined who I was for a lot of my life leading up to now.”
Her hard work paid off in getting accepted into NYU, which has a 21.1% acceptance rate.
She said she would not be where she is today if it had not been for her “really supportive parents and really, really good teachers,” who pushed her to do her best and supported any ideas she had along the way.
They did not put boundaries around what someone could do, she said. It created a good learning environment.
Frasier’s involvement in high school did not stop at academics. In the past, she participated in golf, tennis and cross-country, and is currently involved in Student Council, National Honor Society and track and field.
Frasier said she has no plans to continue playing sports in college, but will look for other forms of enjoyment instead.
Once she adjusts to her new life in New York City, she may also get a part-time job. She said wants to be careful to not take on too much right away.
In her spare time, Frasier likes to be outside; walking, running, kayaking and hiking to name a few. She also likes reading and spending time with friends and family.
“There’s luckily a lot of parks (in New York City),” she said. She specifically plans to spend time in Central Park to get her outdoor fix.
One of Frasier’s biggest takeaways that she said she would share with younger students, is to not base your life around other people’s expectations.
“Follow what you want to do, and you can find a way to make it work,” Frasier said. “The point of life is to be happy in what you do, and don’t do something that’s going to make you unhappy just because you feel like you have to do it.”
