Transparency is on the minds of aspirants to the Ovid-Elsie School Board.
Candidates are Don Moore, Kevin Nash, Mary Thompson, Rebecca Williams, Kory Witt, Bonnie Wood and Brooke Wooley.
Thompson and Witt are competing for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2026. Thompson was appointed to the board in June and is seeking to retain her seat.
Moore, Nash, Williams, Wood and Wooley are contending for three seats, each with a six-year term. Wooley is the only incumbent running for re-election, and there are two additional open seats.
All candidates were asked for their answers to the following questions:
- How long have you lived in the district?
- Do you/did you have children in the district?
- If elected, what is one thing you would like the district to change?
- If elected, what is one thing the district does well that you would like to see continue?
- What is the biggest issue currently facing the district, and how would you resolve it?
Moore has lived in the district for nearly 25 years. He and his wife, Michele, currently have two daughters at OEHS, a senior and a freshman, while their son graduated with the Class of 2020.
Moore said he believes there needs to be more openness from the board.
“I would like to see meetings made available to those who are unable to attend in person. We have an exceptional technical department within the school district and with technology today, I believe this is something that should be able to be accomplished given the right focus,” he wrote.
“I also believe that as a school district there should be more insight into the various infrastructure projects – timelines, updates, etc. There was a lot of frustration amongst the community because they were not aware of the status of certain projects. Some projects were under way, some projects were scheduled … however, the community was unaware.”
Moore said he believes negativity has made its way from the wider world into the schools and is a serious issue OEAS must face.
“Currently, our community is working to come out from underneath a dark cloud,” he wrote.
“We have had too much negative publicity. The country is facing a teaching shortage and we are not aiding our school in attracting high-quality talent. We need to right the ship and work together to address the issues, learn from any mistakes and collectively move forward.”
Nash is a 1989 OEHS grad who has been a rural resident and a dairy farmer since 1994. He and his wife, Pam, have had four children in OEAS schools.
Nash said he is running to ensure “integrity and transparency” to both district parents and the community at large.
“Over the last several months our community has faced several challenges,” he wrote, “and I would like to be a link between our residents and our school system. I also strongly believe that live streaming our meetings would help keep those that are unable to attend meetings more informed.”
Nash favors “sound investment decisions pertaining to both our facilities and educational instruction,” and also would like to allocate funding to reward deserving teachers.”
“Without great teachers,” he wrote, “a quality education would not be possible.”
Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Ovid-Elsie school district who has two sons currently in school, a high school senior and a fifth grader.
If elected, one thing she would prioritize is the recruitment of volunteers.
“We need not only parents but also community members who may not have children involved within the district,” she wrote in an e-mail.
“It’s a great way to help with understaffing, catching kids back up in areas they may need some additional focus, offering extracurricular activities and assisting at local events. Parental and community involvement is so important in the success of a child. A strong community and school district benefits us all.”
A safe learning environment is also a concern.
“I would like to see us maintain a safe learning environment for our children and staff, as all communities face security challenges with evolving threats and hazards,” she wrote.
Fiscal responsibility and transparency remain ongoing issues.
“Without fiscal responsibility and transparency within the community,” Thompson wrote, “we very easily could fall short with student success.
“Board Members need to build relationships with the community while at the same time make informed decision on responsible spending to help provide the greatest educational impact on all the district’s students.”
Williams has lived in the Ovid-Elsie School District for 45 years. “I was born and raised in Bannister and have lived my adult life in Ovid. This district is where my heart is,” she wrote.
She and her husband, Brad, have three children in the district: ninth-grader Jillian, seventh-grader Carly and fourth-grader Josh.
Williams said she would like to see the district be more transparent.
“I have reviewed other school district websites and see improvements that can be made, especially with information that is presented to the school board,” she wrote in an e-mail.
“Allowing the community to see the documentation the board member is presented helps to inform all those who are interested.”
Williams appreciates OEAS has a secure lockdown system in the event of a crisis situation.
“Working more than 30 minutes from the school, it comforts me to know that the children and staff have the best system in place to protect them,” she wrote.
“The district should continue to put the safety of the children and staff at the top of the priority list.”
Division in the community is the most serious issue Williams would like to see addressed.
“I plan to continue to reach out to the community and make myself available to listen to the concerns of the people and be transparent. I feel the district needs board members that can listen and react with only one thing in mind: how this will benefit all the district’s children,” she wrote.
“The community needs to once again be able to focus on the goal of ensuring all students get an education that helps prepare them for their future outside of the classroom.”
Witt is a 13-year resident of the school district whose family includes two OEHS grads and a current middle school student.
Transparency is also a concern for Witt.
“I feel that the board could be a lot more open with the community,” he wrote.
“I also think the meeting minutes and communication about the meetings need to be more accessible and easier to find, and perhaps in more locations.”
He does feel the current board looks at issues from the widest possible perspective.
“Seeing the big picture and weighing all options is one thing I pride myself on,” he wrote. “I make sure I have a clear understanding of all options and influences on a particular situation.”
If elected, Witt would refocus the district on its students.
“I think so much has been lost between the board and the community because of recent district politics,” he wrote. “We need to put our focus back to the kids in this district. I think that a good start to that is transparency – no secrets or deceptions between the board and the community.”
Wood is a 47-year resident of the school district whose family includes two OEHS grads. She would like to see the district create a more transparent website, and cited Owosso Public Schools’ online presence as an example.
Wood would also like to see students receive a basic education that includes a thorough grounding in reading, writing and science, courses she says “prepare (children for success now and in the future in a healthy living environment.”
As with others in the running, Wood would put an emphasis on transparency, the better to “bring back unity into the district. Some ways she would accomplish this include a suggestion/concern box at board meetings and allowing questions to be answered before and/or after meetings.
Wooley has lived in and been involved in the Ovid-Elsie community for the past 14 years. The family has two children, fourth-grader Grant and third-grader Abe, who attend Ovid-Elsie Area Schools.
In regard to change, Wooley said the O-E community is “grappling with feelings of trust and transparency,” and as a result wants a change in how communication is handled.
“With a shift in district leadership and a change in the Board of Education, there are opportunities to modify methods of communication and consider alternative ways to share news and happenings in the district with our community,” she wrote in an email.
“We all want to be informed so we can make the best decisions. Communication is a two-way street, and with information and resources made more accessible for our community, we will be setting our students and families up for greater success.”
She would like to see the district do a better job celebrating the dedication of its employees.
“Did you know that many of our staff work and coach year-round so that we can offer multiple athletic and academic club opportunities for our students? Did you know that maintenance staff along with local police offer an exciting start to the day with an amazing display of enthusiasm in the school announcements?” she wrote.
“Have you seen some of our transportation staff working not only on the busses, but also in the schools throughout the day? Did you know many of our food service staff work in multiple buildings to be able to feed all our children throughout the day? There are so many examples! I would like to see this continue at Ovid-Elsie and to be able to better show appreciation for these amazing people and their dedication to our district.”
Public education in general, Wooley said, is facing issues with student engagement and achievement, specifically getting all students back on track after significant learning challenges during the pandemic.
“Learning in the classroom after such a change in society and attitude makes this a new challenge. Providing a quality education for all students is the goal- knowing all our students matter, are valued, and they may learn in a safe, stable environment with sufficient mental health supports,” she wrote.
“I will continue to support the implementation of curriculum and the expansion of diverse learning opportunities. We need to recognize and be proactive towards staffing needs district wide to maintain consistent operations. We must find ways to engage students and make progress, creatively teaching and offering new learning opportunities and avenues for development, while meeting the needs of all students.”
