NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop Area Public Schools Tuesday announced several upcoming events have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.
According to a letter to parents and students, the district is canceling its senior baccalaureate and celebration/field day.
In addition, the National Honor Society induction has been postponed until fall semester.
The district also announced the FFA labor auction and awards ceremony have been postponed and will be replaced by live virtual events at an undetermined date.
Still planned, for now, are a virtual senior honors awards ceremony and an in-person commencement ceremony slated for 2 p.m. May 23.
The district previously announced it would not conduct prom this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.