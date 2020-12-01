CORUNNA — “Gifted and talented” students from across Shiawassee County have an opportunity to take the SAT test in an effort to become a Shiawassee Scholar.
The Shiawassee Scholars program is a partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District. Students scheduled to test at the Owosso Middle School Dec. 5 should have received an email postponing their registration and payment to the March 13, 2021, test.
Students who have not registered yet and would like to register should find details at sresd.org/District/Department/22-Shiawassee-Scholars/Portal/sat-information and register between Jan. 1 and Feb. 11, 2021.
For more information, email Dotson@sresd.org or call (989) 743-3471.
