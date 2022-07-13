Dallas Lintner returns to OHS as principal

OWOSSO — Owosso High School has a new principal.
Dallas Lintner, who has a long history with Owosso Public Schools, took the reins from Bruce Holladay on July 1. Holladay served as principal of OHS for the 2021-2022 school year.
Lintner first became a principal in July 2021 when he took the position at OPS’ Lincoln High School, before departing for a brief run with Fenton Area Public Schools in February, where he served as the athletic director until June.
“I am thrilled to be serving our community as principal of Owosso High School beginning with the 2022-23 school year,” reads a statement from Lintner on Facebook. “This community and this school district have been close to my heart for over two decades. I am a father of two Owosso Trojans; I married an Owosso Trojan, and I have taught, coached, or served as an administrator for the Trojans since the 2000-01 school year.”
Lintner has been serving the OPS district since the turn of the 21st century, minus a few short stints with other districts. From 2000 to 2008, he taught computer science and social studies at Owosso Middle School and OHS. After two years with Linden Public Schools, where he was the assistant principal of both Linden Middle School and Linden High School and the athletic director, Lintner returned to OPS in 2010. From 2010 to 2021, he was the athletic director and assistant principal at OHS.
OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle addressed Owosso families regarding Lintner’s return in a Facebook letter.
“We are excited to have Dr. Lintner back home in our district after serving a short time in Fenton earlier this year,” she wrote.
“To have a leader of Dr. Lintner’s caliber at the helm of Owosso High School is an exciting honor. I am confident that Dr. Lintner will lead the OHS staff and students with integrity and high expectations to continue Owosso’s tradition of excellence.”
Lintner has four degrees: Bachelor of arts in secondary education from Saginaw Valley State University in 2000; a master of arts in athletic administration from Central Michigan University in 2005; education specialist in educational leadership from the University of Michigan-Flint in 2012; and a doctor of education in educational leadership from U-M Flint in 2017.
“Over the years, I have seen the OHS team do great things in the service of students, and I am grateful for their dedication. I am honored to lead this group of educators and students and celebrate their success,” Lintner said in a statement. “Once we have all had the opportunity to recharge, relax, and rejuvenate, let’s resume providing superb educational experiences for Owosso students in the district of opportunities.”
Lintner is the third new principal hire for the district since April, when the Owosso Board of Education hired Taylor Sergent and Carrie Ruggenstein as principals for Bryant Elementary and Lincoln Alternative, respectively.
OPS said in a social media post that Holladay took a “position closer to his home” but did not specify where. The Argus-Press reported in 2021 that Holladay grew up near St. Clair County and had previously worked for Taylor schools before coming to Owosso.
