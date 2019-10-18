OVID — Students, staff and administrators throughout the Ovid-Elsie school district played host to a special visitor Thursday, as Dr. Michael Rice, the state superintendent of public instruction, paid a visit to Leonard Elementary and Ovid-Elsie High School.
During the nearly three-hour visit, Rice met with administrators, visited several Ovid-Elsie High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and had lunch with students at Leonard Elementary.
The visit was planned as part of National School Lunch Week, according to Melanie Brummeler, manager of school nutrition programs for the Michigan Department of Education.
“I’ve known Shawn (Pardee), the food service director (at Ovid-Elsie) for a while now, and she runs a really good program,” Brummeler said. “With Dr. Rice visiting different districts around the state, I made that connection for him to come out and enjoy the program here.”
Ovid-Elsie’s elementary schools — E.E. Knight and Leonard Elementary — are enrolled in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, which provides school meals to students at no cost based upon the percentage of families in the district eligible for food assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Participation in the programs at Ovid-Elsie has grown, particularly at Leonard Elementary, according to Pardee, as the school served approximately 4,634 free lunches in September, up from 3,660 at the same time last year.
Reflecting on the visit to Ovid-Elsie, Rice said one of the things that impressed him was the number of CTE offerings in the district, which include courses in wood working, welding and television/radio production. He added he’d like to see CTE programs expand across the state.
“It’s real important, it’s one of a number of efforts that we’re pushing,” Rice said. “We want kids to graduate from our high schools, yes, but we also want them to graduate with some measure of direction as well, so we want kids to try different programs and to see, ‘Is this something for me or is it not?’
“We want kids to have the widest range of options,” Rice continued. “You know, there’s an old expression ‘You can’t be what you can’t see’ and for a lot of our kids, they don’t have an enormous amount of exposure. We want to expand that exposure to the absolute extent possible, so kids are able to choose for themselves what they want to pursue in their careers.”
Rice said he believes all students should try some form of career exploration before graduating high school.
“Whether they move in those (career) directions (after high school) … that’s their business, but they ought to try them on,” Rice said. “I remember trying on a legal career; I looked at myself in the mirror and decided that that wasn’t me and took that jacket off and went and did some other things, but that was helpful. I might be an unhappy lawyer right now if I hadn’t had that experience at 17.”
While speaking with administrators, Rice was told about ongoing challenges facing Ovid-Elsie, such as a shortage of teachers, particularly those in special education.
“There’s no doubt that we don’t have the requisite numbers at all, not even vaguely close, and you’re seeing it across the state,” Rice noted. “What’s concerning to me, additionally, is it used to be that when we had an elementary education teacher leave, we could fill that immediately. In (the Kalamazoo Public Schools, where Rice previously served as superintendent for 12 years), we’d have a dozen people who were in long-term substitute positions waiting for that next opportunity. You don’t see that as frequently any more. You just don’t have the pipeline.
“We’re going to have to build back a profession that was denigrated and chipped away at for the better part of the last decade and it’s going to take at least a decade to build it back up,” he said. “I’m going to start advocating harder for cadet programs and grow-your-own programs across the state, but I’m also going to start pushing on higher education in the legislature. I think it requires a multi-faceted approach.”
Rice also noted more needs to be done with children’s mental health and socio-emotional learning.
“Sometimes what gets a child evaluated for special education services are early onset mental health challenges, and so we have a responsibility to do better by our children across the state,” he said.
Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said he was grateful he and his fellow administrators were able to voice some of their concerns.
“We understand that one person can’t change all policies in education but it’s nice that somebody wants to listen, hear those concerns, ask ‘How can I support you as a state superintendent?’ Just being heard is important, because a lot of times people just don’t listen,” Cunningham said.
After spending the day touring both the high school and Leonard Elementary with Rice, Cunningham said he feels very comfortable with Ovid-Elsie’s offerings.
“We’re really excited and proud of our CTE programs, obviously the woods, the metal shop, the things that we’re doing to teach employability skills and possible certification for kids to go out in the real world and get jobs. Those are the kind of the things we showcased today,” Cunningham said. “But, when you come down to the elementary school and see a teacher who’s so engaging and so interactive like Mrs. Wyn is, it just makes you excited to be in the school and see what happens on a day-to-day basis. We’re showcasing some positive things, but it’s not just lip service, I mean, this is what’s happening every day at Ovid-Elsie, and it just makes you proud to be the superintendent and to have such a great staff and great kids doing great things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.