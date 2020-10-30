DURAND — Several students and staff at Durand Area Schools are being asked to quarantine after a staff member at the district’s high school and a sixth-grade student at the district’s middle school tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a letter to district families Thursday, Superintendent Craig McCrumb announced that a combined seven teachers/coaches and 11 students at the high school — 10 of whom are football players — will have to quarantine for 14 days after coming into close contact with an infected high school staff member. Additionally, 10 middle school students will have to quarantine after health officials determined they had been in close contact with an infected sixth-grade student. A close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer within a 24-hour period, officials said.
Despite the surge of infections, the district still intends to offer in-person instruction today, according to McCrumb. Tonight’s home football game against Detroit Collegiate Prep will also go on as scheduled, he said.
“It is important to note that as we are conducting these investigations we are working side by side with the county health department,” McCrumb said in the letter. “Given our situation, we were concerned that they would force us to shut down a building or the district. That did not happen. For now, we anticipate being able to cover the teachers who have to be quarantined.”
Durand Area Schools welcomed back students with in-person and fully online instruction Sept. 8.
In addition to Durand, staff or students in Byron, Corunna, Chesaning, Morrice, Ovid-Elsie, Owosso, Perry and Laingsburg have been reported with the disease since schools began reopening in late August.
All area school districts are conducting at least some in-person instruction as of today.
According to state figures, Shiawassee County now has 713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 33 deaths attributed to the virus. The state also says there are an additional 45 “probable” cases and an additional death. State officials say 27,636 people have been tested for the virus in Shiawassee County.
