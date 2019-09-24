Courtesy Photo
NEW BOOKS IN BYRON
Recently, 412 students at Byron Elementary received their first book from “Our” Scholastic Online Campaign. In August, a post was made via Facebook asking for $9 donations. Each donation made would sponsor one student at Byron Elementary, and provide them with a new book each month of the school year. The goal was to collect 400 donations, allowing every student from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to participate. The goal was achieved in just four days.
