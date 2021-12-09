DURAND — Online rumors and accusations that a Durand Middle School teacher carries concealed weapons in school are “outrageous and not true,” Superintendent Craig McCrumb wrote in a letter to families Wednesday.
An online video circulating on the social media app TikTok Wednesday claims middle school special education teacher Chris Lantis carries concealed weapons on his hip and ankle at the school. In the video, which has garnered nearly 16,000 “likes” as of this morning, influencer “Tik Tok’s Favorite Karen” shares a recording of a phone call to the middle school office in which she questions whether the district is investigating the claims.
The woman, who appears in front of a Durand Middle School logo and image of Lantis’ name, subsequently criticizes the district for taking the matter lightly in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting Nov. 30.
“I’ll say it right now, this is not happening nor has it ever happened and I’m infuriated by this person who is making the posts,” McCrumb said Wednesday.
McCrumb acknowledges in his letter that in an earlier TikTok video discussing the Oxford shooting, Lantis’ sister allegedly commented that her brother “carries all the time,” though she did not specifically state that he carries at the school.
“But the TikTok content creator decided to make that leap and accuses our teacher of carrying a weapon at school,” McCrumb said. “It was never said that he carried a concealed weapon at school, just that he ‘carries all the time.’ This is the crux of her post in order to gain followers.
“For her own gain, she assumes the teacher carries a concealed weapon to school, which is absolutely outrageous and not true. Again, this situation was thoroughly investigated and there is no way that we have a teacher bringing any weapons of any sort to school.”
The woman, whose real name is unknown, currently has 1.5 million followers on Tik Tok. In Wednesday’s video, she displays images of the district’s webpage and a photo of Lantis, while accusing the district of not investigating the allegations. McCrumb indicated the woman, instead of asking to speak to the principal, simply began asking questions of the person who answered the main office phone, a paraprofessional covering the phones so another staff member could take her lunch break.
“This situation is infuriating because this content creator is making damaging accusations against our district and and the good name and character of a teacher who is very good for our kids and has great relationships,” McCrumb said. “This is one of the many dark sides to social media. Though there are many layers to this situation, at the very least, this person is willing to twist facts and make misleading comments that are damaging to our teacher. To me, the reality here is that this person is taking advantage of the tragedy in Oxford in order to elevate her platform, accumulate hits on her video, and attempt to gain followers.”
McCrumb indicated in his letter the district reported two threats Wednesday, though both situations are believed to be resolved.
Wednesday morning, a high school student allegedly made a threat toward another student during an argument on a district school bus. The situation was investigated, parents were notified and the student was disciplined and removed from the building, McCrumb said.
A separate threat was levied by a student at the middle school. The student allegedly “made a threatening statement in class as a reaction to another student,” though upon further investigation, “there was no viable threat,” according to McCrumb. The student was disciplined and removed from the building, he said.
Owosso Public Schools over the past week has been the target of two threats, one of which resulted in charges against a former student.
Corunna Public Schools called off classes Monday because of an online threat that mentioned shooting at school.
Perry Public Schools was made aware of a threatening social media video Monday. The district and police determined the threat “not credible.”
