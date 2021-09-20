OWOSSO — Owosso High School senior Jack Smith is aiming to study engineering next year in college — and he’s engineering a way to do that and serve his country at the same time.
Smith, 17, has signed up for a U.S. Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program that pays $180,000 toward college in exchange for Smith training over summers and then serving as a Marine officer for four to six years.
“I wanted to get college experience and serve my country, and this is the best way to get both,” Smith said. “I want to be an electrical engineer or computer programmer because I really like the use of programming and interaction with robotic parts.”
Being a member of the OHS Robotics Club no doubt inspired Smith, but engineering is by no means his only interest. His other extracurricular activities include cross country and track, where he’s the captain. Smith is the vice president of his school’s National Honor Society and of student council. He’s also involved in the OHS Model United Nations program.
If that’s not enough to keep him busy, Smith is taking seven classes this semester: Theory of Thought and Knowledge, strength training, Advanced Placement Calculus II, AP literature, civil engineering and architecture, AP computer science (online) and honors physics.
Smith has attended Owosso schools since kindergarten and holds a cumulative 4.264 GPA.
“Owosso has a lot of clubs and AP opportunities,” he said. “There are lots of unique classes you can take here, and they have an amazing CTE program.”
He named his second-grade teacher, now-retired Karen Bontrager, as a favorite teacher. Jennifer LaMay, his seventh-grade English teacher, made a huge impression as well.
“(LaMay) was the first teacher to really make me like English,” Smith said. “And she did a good job of teaching the word of the day. They were hard words, and it was one of the coolest things in class.”
LaMay, now a third-grade teacher at Bryant Elementary, said of Smith: “He’s a great kid. I remember he’d turn every word of the day we learned into something about Harry Potter. Later, he told me that he still used some of the notes he’d taken during our English class.
“Jack was super-smart, great at participating, and great at being pleasant and there and helpful,” LaMay continued. “He’s going to do great things.”
Smith said his overall role model in life is Jordan Sowash, a former cross country runner at OHS now attending the University of Michigan-Dearborn, where he’s on the cross country team.
“We’re still in touch and we probably talk more now than before,” Smith said. “Jordan was unbelievably fast, a good student and a really cool guy.”
In his free time, Smith said he is teaching himself how to play guitar and enjoys hanging out with friends. For music, he prefers rock, and his favorite books are — no surprise here — the Harry Potter series, which he said he’s read about eight times.
His parents are Michele and Dan Smith. His older sister, Emma, attends Davenport University while his younger sister, Megan, is a freshman at OHS.
Jack Smith’s motto underscores his strong drive in life: “Only the best is good enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.