OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education will vote Feb. 24 on a $500,000 purchase agreement with Community Housing Network (CHN) for the sale of the Owosso Middle School.
The board received its first look at the proposed agreement Monday night, which came after nearly two months of negotiations between Owosso Superintendent Andrea Tuttle and CHN representatives.
One of the key challenges in the negotiations, according to Tuttle, was the realization that the northwest corner of the middle school property — 219 N. Water St. — is within the 100-year floodplain, thus making it difficult for CHN to secure grant funding.
The proposed agreement, if approved, may not be completed until 2022, depending on the potential for securing grant funding.
“The timeline had to be extended a little bit due to the floodway in the northwest corner of the building,” Tuttle said. “Originally they were hoping to apply (for grants) in April, but because we’re working through that whole engineering piece with the river and the floodway, their first opportunity to apply will not be until October, and so that pushed everything back.”
The middle school is available for sale because the district is consolidating middle and high school students at one campus on North Street through a 2017 bond measure.
Work at the combined school campus is ahead of schedule, according to Tuttle, thanks to favorable weather conditions. Barring setbacks, middle school students could transition to the combined campus as early as this fall, she said.
Upon completion of the 6-12 campus, the current middle school along North Water Street will be vacated and deemed “no longer of educational service to the district.”
The district began seeking bids for the property in May 2019, and — after a six-month bidding process — the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education started talks with CHN — a nonprofit committed to providing homes for people in need.
C.J. Felton, director of real estate development at CHN, said the nonprofit intends to acquire all 4.5 acres of the middle school property, which includes the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater.
“We’re committed to continue the relationship with the city on the amphitheater,” Felton said Monday. “We actually think that that’s an amenity for the property.”
Felton added that CHN’s intent with the middle school is to create a mixed use development featuring residential and commercial spaces.
“We held a meeting with a whole bunch of community leaders in late October to just say, ‘Hey, this building is too big to just do housing. We think it’s got some other uses, what would you like?’” Felton said. “A really cool idea came out to use the kitchen and maybe part of the cafeteria as a kitchen incubator. You’ve got small businesses in the county, they don’t let you do that work out of your home anymore, so if you want to do cupcakes, cakes, jar your own salsa, whatever, you need to do it in a licensed kitchen.”
Community partners have also expressed interest in converting the building’s gymnasium and auditorium, according the Felton.
In terms of housing, the residential spaces on the property are likely to be one- and two-bedroom apartments, according to Felton, given the current limitations of the classroom layout.
Felton described the housing as mixed income, noting the state’s low-income housing tax credit program allows for up to 80 percent of median income.
“You can’t have too many of those, as it has to average out to 60 percent,” Felton said. “The rents for a 60-percent median income apartment here are probably pretty close to your market rents — it’s workforce housing, that’s what it really ends up being.”
Regarding the floodplain issue, engineers and surveyors are evaluating the property in an effort to come up with solutions. The associated costs are being covered by a $150,000 Consumer’s Energy grant awarded to the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce in December, according to Tuttle.
At this point, Felton said it’s too early to know the extent of the river work that may be required.
“They’ve surveyed both sides of the river now and they need to come out and get some additional surveying work done and then they’ll recommend a plan,” Felton said. “Really, if it’s us or anybody else going forward, that (being within the floodplain) is something that will always be a factor, something that needs to be addressed and resolved.
“The river is such a cool asset,” Felton continued, “and so we’re committed, we made that promise, we are not going to do anything to disrupt the river.”
The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education will vote on the proposed purchase agreement during its next regular meeting, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 inside the Owosso High School media center.
