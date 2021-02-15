OWOSSO — Lauren Gaskin’s senior year has been dramatically altered by the coronavirus pandemic, but in a time of great uncertainty, the 17-year-old is keeping things in perspective.
Navigating the transition from in-person to online learning is one of the many obstacles Gaskin and her peers have had to overcome this year at Owosso High School, but she admits the experience has only increased her motivation to pursue her ultimate goal: working in pediatrics.
“Losing that senior experience is quite difficult, but I’m looking forward to the future now more than ever,” Gaskin said. “It’s definitely tough (to find motivation at times), but keeping in mind my goals for the future definitely helps to propel me forward.”
Gaskin’s current course load at OHS includes advanced placement courses in biology, psychology, literature and calculus, along with a course in medical terminology. The 17-year-old also plays tenor saxophone in the Owosso band and serves as vice president of community service for the school’s National Honor Society chapter — all while maintaining a 4.36 GPA.
Gaskin admits she’s always been drawn toward science and medicine, with those interests ultimately compelling her to take part in programs conducted by Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, which she’s been involved in about a year.
Gaskin plans to enroll at Michigan State this fall, majoring in neuroscience.
“I’ve always been drawn to (children’s) resilience and courage throughout sickness, and allowing them to speak up on their own health,” Gaskin said.
In the meantime, the OHS senior is trying to make the most of her pandemic-altered senior year, during which even band practice has transitioned to a video conferencing format.
“It really is (tough), especially with the lagging and internet issues, but it’s truly the best form of practicing we can do for the time being,” Gaskin said.
As for what she most enjoys about band: “Just the community, being surrounded by my friends. It’s just a kind of nice break from the more academic side of school.”
In her free time, Gaskin enjoys writing poetry, cooking and being outdoors. English teacher Kate Lemanski, whom the 17-year-old had as a freshman, has been a key mentor through the years, she said.
Lemanski describes the moment Gaskin walked through her classroom door as, “One of the best moments in my years as an educator.”
“Lauren is one of the hardest-working, kindest, and most insightful students I’ve had in class,” Lemanski said. “She embraces and appreciates learning and uses every opportunity in school as a chance to gain and advance her knowledge, while also finding ways to help her community.”
“Students talk about the impact teachers have on them, but Lauren has had an enormous impact on my life as well,” Lemanski continued. “She’s an absolute gem and I’m a better person and teacher for knowing her. She’s a young woman whose bravery, strength, curiosity, and creativity will transpire into a successful future.”
