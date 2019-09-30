OWOSSO — In 2002, Linda Dignan left her job as a paraprofessional at Owosso Middle School to pursue real estate full time.
Four years later, in 2006, she returned to the middle school and took a job in the office.
“I love working with the students. I just have always enjoyed it,” Dignan said. “Every day is different and it’s just amazing what these kids come up with, what they are capable of.”
Now in her 14th year since returning to the school district, Dignan serves as Owosso High School’s executive secretary. Her day-to-day responsibilities include managing Principal Jeff Phillips’ schedule, ordering school supplies as well as coordinating the school’s many banquets. Dignan is also in charge of graduation activities.
“It’s fun, you know, I get to talk to everybody in the building, we have a wonderful staff, we have great administrators, and, you know, everybody’s goal is to make sure that our students have a successful, positive experience at Owosso High School,” Dignan said. “We’ve always had a really nice group of kids in Owosso and I’ve just really enjoyed the work.”
Dignan and her husband, 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan, are both lifelong Owosso area residents.
She graduated from Owosso in 1977 and, although she admits she never thought she’d stay in the community, she’s grateful for what the community has to offer.
“It’s a really nice town to grow up in, it’s a nice place to raise a family, it’s safe, small, a close-knit community,” Dignan said.
With three grown children, two living in Chicago, Dignan said she and her husband travel quite often.
In her free time, she enjoys gardening, biking and traveling up north with family and friends.
Looking ahead, Dignan said she is excited for the middle school combining with the high school, the result of a $45-million bond project approved by voters in 2017.
“I went to the (current) middle school when it was a junior high,” Dignan said. “It’s going to be really wonderful for these kids to have a newer facility because that building in its day was great, but it’s served its purpose. Just seeing the change that these kids are going to have is really encouraging.”
Phillips said the district is fortunate to have Dignan.
“It’s always reassuring to know that when Linda is in charge of a task, it will be done correctly and with style,” he said.
