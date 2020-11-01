LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s homecoming week was the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 and school officials said many changes took place due to COVID-19.
As a precaution, the school opted not to hold a formal dance or school assembly, though homecoming court members were honored during halftime Oct. 23 as Laingsburg battled Hemlock.
In a crowning ceremony, Dawson Shastal and Autumn Eyre were named homecoming king and queen.
The homecoming court also included freshmen Cameron Ballard, Seth Sivak, Addison Elkins and Bella Strieff; sophomores Jacob Essenberg, Tommy Gousetis, Haley Konieczny and Josephine Keenan; juniors Nolan Gregg, Alex Brown, Madelyn Angst and Daisy Wilson; and seniors Lucas Woodruff, Zachary Hawes, Zachary Koerner, Grace Graham, Shaily Baynes and Hayleigh Mertens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.