BYRON — Byron High School senior Ashley Nixon hasn’t always been the model student.
Nixon, 18, said she was a “really bad student” in elementary school, frequently getting in trouble and forced to sit out at recess.
In middle school, she said “something clicked” and things have seemed to click for her in a big way since. Nixon is virtually a straight ‘A’ student going back to middle school and she said her 3.95 GPA is good for third in her graduating class.
Things aren’t only clicking for Nixon as far as high school grades go. Nixon has given much thought into her future and she knows what she wants to do: be her own boss in the business realm. She said she wants business in either service or merchandising.
Either way, she strives to be an independent woman, which she said motivates her academically.
“I want to be completely independent and not needing money when I’m older,” she said.
If she goes the merchandising business route, Nixon said she wants to own a boutique and offer products that aren’t at your every day store.
“When I think about business, I think of little small business stores when you go to the next town you’re not going to see, like boutiques on Mackinac Island. I want to be like those people, do what you’re not going to see anywhere else,” she said. “I think being my own boss and owning my own business has been cool and I’ve always wanted to do that.”
Speaking of Mackinac Island, Nixon had the opportunity to work this summer at the gift store Little Luxuries on the island. She said she gained invaluable advice working under the owner, Nicole Doud.
“It was amazing and something I’ve never gone though before,” she said. “Working under (Doud) was good because she’s a small business owner and gave me advice for stuff I can use when I open my own store.”
Nixon wasn’t new to the business world when she ventured to Mackinac Island. She’s attended Genesee Career Institute in addition to coursework at BHS over the past two years. Through GCI, she’s the president of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), which prepares students for real-life business scenarios and gives them the opportunities to compete and participate in leadership conferences.
Nixon said her coursework at GCI has been “eye-opening” and inspired her to go into business. She said she plans to attend Mott Community College next year and study entrepreneurship and small business management before transferring to a four-year institution, preferably Northwood University in Midland or another good business school.
Nixon has been extremely active outside the classroom. She’s participated in student council all four years of high school and is the president of the student body this year. She said it’s been “really fun” to be involved with planning events, such as homecoming. Nixon is also a member of the National Honors Society and has played varsity track and field, basketball and golf.
In her spare time, Nixon loves shopping, hanging out with friends and her best friend Maddie, sewing, spending time outdoors and listening to music.
Nixon is the youngest in her family with two older brothers and an older sister that have all moved out. She said she is really tight with her mother, who she called her best friend.
