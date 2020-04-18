LANSING — In response to continued disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, State Rep. Ben Frederick Thursday announced a team of professionals from across the 85th House District have volunteered to serve as 2020 graduate mentors for high school and college seniors.
The initiative will be facilitated by Frederick’s office and the Shiawassee RESD.
“Our 2020 seniors are missing a lot of opportunities as they complete their high school and college experience,” said Frederick, R-Owosso. “I’m delighted that a team of mentors has generously offered their time and expertise to assist these students with any career advice and networking assistance they may need.”
Mentor support will include assistance with resume and cover letter review, phone or video-based mock interviews and remote mentor meetings based upon the interest and needs of each student.
“Our region has a tremendous group of professionals representing a broad spectrum of backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, nonprofit, professional trades, government, agriculture, education and communications,” Frederick said.
“As the regional service agency for Shiawassee County, the Shiawassee RESD is excited to partner with Representative Frederick on this unique opportunity,” SRESD Superintendent Dave Schulte said.
Graduate mentors include:
n Frederick;
n Schulte;
n Josh Adams, director of Owosso Main Street;
n Brian Boggs, Durand mayor pro-tem and college professor;
n Jennifer Coston, special education teacher;
n Yvette Collard, associate director of the Cook Family Foundation;
n Jeff Deason, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce;
n Chris Eveleth, Owosso mayor;
n Mike Foster, retired Perry and Laingsburg superintendent;
n Ty Krauss, Owosso school board trustee and GST Michigan Works business services manager;
n Jason Harris, owner of Harris Electric;
n Justin Horvath, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership;
n James Huguelet, Perry mayor and certified public accountant;
n Brian Marks, owner of the Great Lakes family of companies;
n Tom Quaderer, retired Maple Grove fire chief;
n Carrie Rathbun-Hawks, president of Rathbun Public Relations;
n Jessica Unangst, Owosso human resources director;
n Michelle Washburn, owner of Washburn Ag Services and Ovid Elevator;
n Kate Weber, executive director of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce.
Students interested in participating in the mentorship program are encouraged to contact Shiawassee RESD community liaison Leyna Miller at (989) 720-1362 or email mentor@sresd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.