Lifelong Trojan: ‘It’s time’

OWOSSO — Sitting at his desk Wednesday, Jeff Phillips took a moment to reflect on his nearly four-decade career in public education, one that was sparked — and ultimately will come to an end — at Owosso Public Schools.
“Thinking back to when I was a student, I never thought I’d be the principal at Owosso High School,” said Phillips, who’s retiring in June after 37 years in public education, the last 19 years at Owosso Public Schools. “My buddies are still wondering, they’re still saying ‘No way!’”
Phillips graduated from Owosso High School in 1978 with his sights set on a career in education, aspirations developed through his memorable interactions with teachers during his time at OHS. Ultimately, he wanted to be just like them.
“I really appreciated my education here, I appreciated what Owosso schools had to offer and Owosso schools prepared me to go to college,” Phillips said. “They really prepared me for life.”
Upon earning his bachelor’s degree in education from Central Michigan University, Phillips taught for 10 years in California and served as an athletic director for eight years in Mount Pleasant. In 2001, he returned to Owosso as the district’s athletic director, a post he held for eight years before taking over as high school principal in 2010.
Though retirement is quickly approaching for the 60-year-old administrator, Phillips remains focused on enjoying every last moment.
“I feel very fortunate that I’m retiring loving my job, loving the people I work with. I feel very fortunate to be leaving with that feeling,” Phillips said. “I’m not counting the days, I’m not doing any of that because I love this.”
Phillips grew up northwest of downtown Owosso on Hollywood Drive. Oftentimes as a child he would ride his bike to the local baseball diamond, playing from dawn until dusk against neighboring subdivisions in pick-up games, forming numerous friendships that remain intact today.
In high school, Phillips was a three-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball and baseball. But it was the teachers, he said, that left a lasting impression, inspiring him to pursue his own career in education.
Phillips also met his wife Susie at OHS. After graduating from college, the couple moved to Long Beach, California, where she’d been offered a job as a packaging engineer at Starkist.
Phillips taught one year at Nimitz Junior High School in East Los Angeles before transitioning to Torrance High School, where he taught government economics while also serving as an assistant varsity football coach and head varsity baseball coach.
While teaching and coaching, Phillips enrolled at Long Beach State University, earning his master’s degree in education administration. He was offered the athletic director job at Torrance High School shortly thereafter, but after three years, he and Susie, now parents of two young daughters, started considering a return to Michigan.
“My oldest daughter (Rachel) was just starting kindergarten and we thought, if we’re going to make a change this was the time,” Phillips said.
Sifting through job postings, Phillips found an athletic director opening at Mount Pleasant Public Schools. After flying home for an interview, he got the job.
Phillips remained the athletic director at Mount Pleasant for eight years, during which time Susie — wanting to be on the same schedule as her husband — went back to school to earn her teaching degree.
With the formation of the Mid-Michigan Conference, Mount Pleasant began competing against Owosso, which in turn fostered a friendship between Phillips and then-Owosso High School Principal Bart Wegenke.
A phone call from Wegenke in 2000, announcing an athletic director opening at Owosso, changed everything.
“When Owosso called, it was Owosso,” Phillips recalled. “I had opportunities along the way to go other places, but when Owosso called, there was no question because of the experience I had here.”
Phillips interviewed for the job and subsequently took over as Owosso’s athletic director in 2001, with Susie accepting a teaching job at Owosso Middle School, a post she’s held for 19 years. She plans to retire in June.
“It was great to be back,” Jeff Phillips said of his return to Owosso in 2001. “Having grown up here, I had great memories and I knew that this was an awesome school district, so to be back here and now being on the same faculty with some of the teachers that I had as a student, it really was an honor, quite honestly, to be working with them.”
Phillips’ eight-year tenure as athletic director came to an end in 2010 as he transitioned to the role of high school principal, a job he enjoys given his daily interactions with students.
“The students keep you young, they really do, and we have great students here,” Phillips said, a smile spreading across his face. “I enjoy that camaraderie with the students … I love this atmosphere and I keep loving it.”
Phillips makes it a point to attend as many school functions as possible, stressing the importance of recognizing kids for their various accomplishments, whether it be academically, athletically or artistically.
Though his day-to-day schedule is often filled with meetings, Phillips takes every opportunity to engage with students in the hallways, offering words of encouragement, a smile, and oftentimes, a joke.
The interactions provide a glimpse into his educational philosophy, one that places students at the forefront.
“It’s not about me, never has been, never will be. It’s about the kids,” Phillips said.
The longtime administrator’s hard work and dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“Jeff is, in my opinion, a legend in the district and the community,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said Friday. “He has been a mentor to me and I would say to our entire administrative team … I have relied on Jeff immensely during tough decisions. I’ve always valued his input.”
Tuttle met Phillips shortly after becoming principal of Central Elementary in 2008. She’s worked alongside Phillips as a member of the district’s administrative team since then, tackling numerous challenges in the best interest of students and families.
“Particularly this year, but even prior to this year, Jeff was always my first phone call before I would make a tough decision because I could always count on his level head, rational decision-making and his perspective,” Tuttle said. “He always has the best interest of the district, as well the community, (in mind).”
Tuttle thanked Phillips for his many years of service during Wednesday’s graduation ceremony at Willman Field. In a phone call Friday, she praised the longtime administrator for his selfless attitude and dedication to students.
For Phillips, the opportunity to oversee the success of so many students at OHS, including his daughters Rachel and Megan, has made everything worthwhile.
“OHS not only prepared their mother and I, but they absolutely prepared those two for life and it’s showing,” Phillips said. “I knew this was a great place to raise a family and I wasn’t disappointed when we came back with ours.
Phillips admits he’ll miss the daily interactions with students and staff the most, but he’s looking forward to the flexibility of retirement, which will allow he and Susie to travel, particularly to visit their granddaughter Elizabeth.
“I’ve developed a lot of friendships on this staff and I’m going to miss the camaraderie but also the pulling together in tough times,” Phillips said.
“I’m really going to miss this team.”
His advice to educators: “It’s not about you. It’s about them," he said. "It’s what you can do for them -- the teachers, students, other individuals ... That is key.”
