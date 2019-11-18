CORUNNA — Cedric Hargrave has attended Corunna schools since kindergarten and — he’s glad he has because he found a lot of support when he needed it.
The Corunna High School senior, who carries a 4.0 GPA, said his teachers were there for him when he came out as transgender during his sophomore year and, more recently, when his father passed away.
“There’s a lot of friendly people here, giving you support if you need it both in academics and your home life,” Hargrave, who was wearing an eye patch due to a case of pink eye, said Thursday.
He identified his overall favorite instructors as science teacher Patrick Springer and math teacher Ryan Czymbor.
“Mr. Springer really helped me when I was struggling with a lot in my home life,” Hargrave said. “He helped me come out as transgender at school. Mr. Czymbor helped me with my struggles at home and when my dad passed away last year, on Aug. 14.”
Despite personal challenges, Hargrave has excelled academically, participating in a dual enrollment Early College program through which he will recieve an associate’s degree in criminal justice after one more year of college following his graduation from CHS.
His original career plan was to become corrections officer. But then Hargrave — influenced by the TV show “Criminal Minds” and a class project — developed an interest in profiling criminals. He said he now intends to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology and teach at the high school level.
Hargrave said he hopes to offer the students he someday teaches the same kind of empathy, understanding and support his own teachers have shown him.
“Cedric is a hard-working student who is a deep thinker,” CHS guidance counselor Amy Murphy said. “He is humorous and perceptive, and is always willing to help out a fellow classmate. He encourages people to keep an open mind and isn’t afraid to stand up for what is right.”
His main extracurricular activity is the school’s drama club, in which he is both an actor and the club council’s secretary. He played Mr. Green in the school’s performance of “Clue” this past weekend.
Hargrave said his role model in life is not a specific person but a combination of his friends’ personalities and attributes, which assisted him in processing his emotions and inspired him with their strong drive to accomplish goals.
“It’s helped me a lot,” he said.
In his free time, Hargrave enjoys hanging out with friends and taking care of his many animals: two parakeets, four guinea pigs and a cat. He likes working Sudoku puzzles, and playing mah jongg and solitaire. He also enjoys listening to Broadway tunes from the 1940s to 1980s.
Hargrave lives in Caledonia Township with his mother, Connie Hargrave, and has three siblings.
As he completes his last year in Corunna schools, he gave this advice to the younger students coming up behind him.
“Don’t stress out too much about grades because you’ll burn out quickly and lose the motivation to work hard,” Hargrave said. “And find teachers you can trust because they’ll definitely help you.”
