OWOSSO — An eight-person Baker College Cyber Defense Club team recently earned the top spot at the statewide 2021 Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) and will move on to compete in the Midwest Regional CCDC March 19-20.
Due to the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, this year’s competition was conducted remotely Feb. 13.
The winning team, based at the Baker College of Owosso campus and coached by Baker College faculty advisers Matthew Hansel and Steven Vincent, includes: Samantha Canode of Bellevue, Ohio, Anna Engel of Port Hope, Nathan Hall of Flushing, Dylan Johnston of Grand Blanc, Tallon Komar of Swartz Creek, Shaylynne Simons of Muskegon, Dillon Viar of Birch Run and Brandon Webster of Linden.
The event takes place over a six- to eight-hour timeframe with teams simulating the role of an IT company that must resolve issues with existing services or systems, while also completing time-sensitive tasks requested by supervisors, and keeping their systems secure and functioning during attempted attacks by professional penetration testers.
“It’s a high-energy, high-stress environment, but it really brings you together as a team, and teaches you an incredible amount in such a short period of time,” said Canode, team captain. “It is an entirely unique experience in which I am grateful to participate.”
Competition organizers combined several state-level competitions into one event, meaning the Baker College team competed against not only three other Michigan-based schools, but also 14 teams from schools in Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
To earn the 2021 Michigan statewide title, Baker bested competitors from Davenport University, Jackson Community College and Wayne State University.
