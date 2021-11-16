Owosso students deliver thanks to veterans

OWOSSO — Gene Peterson, a U.S. Navy veteran, was surprised to answer the door about 4 p.m. Thursday — Veterans Day — and find two young students accompanied by two adults on his front porch.
It turned out, the Bryant Elementary second-graders were there to honor Peterson, who lives in Owosso near the school, for his military service.
One student held a sign saying “Thank You Veterans” and the other read a statement of appreciation, handing Peterson a folder filled with messages and drawings personally created by Bryant students.
“I was so darned choked up I couldn’t say anything at first,” Peterson, 80, said. “All I can do is thank them.”
The folder contained drawings, including of stars, hearts and flags, and notes penned by students in different grades, including a message from fifth-grader Izabel Houghtaling, who wrote in part: “Dear veteran: Thank you for everything! Thank you for our freedom, thank you for your service and more. We honor you because you saved our lives. You are the reason we feel safe. I want you to know that we love, honor and thank you!”
Peterson is a Vietnam veteran who served from 1960 to 1963, much of the time aboard a carrier off the coast of Vietnam. He is a proud member of and honor guard at the Corunna VFW Post 4005. He served as a crossing guard for Owosso Public Schools until retiring eight years ago and currently works as a cook at Peacock Family Tree Farm near Laingsburg.
Bryant students honored several veterans with surprise visits at their homes Thursday, not wrapping up their mission to express appreciation on Veterans Day until after dark.
