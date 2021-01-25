DURAND — The Durand Area School District has been awarded a School Bus Replacement Grant, the district announced this past week.
The district expects a grant worth $165,000, with a match of $247,000.
“We expect $147,000 to come out of the 2020 bond issue,” the district said. “A stipulation of this grant is that we must destroy an older model diesel bus for every new propane bus we purchase.”
The grant was made possible by a Michigan Volkswagen lawsuit settlement.
The award provides a 40-percent match for the purchase of up to four 77-passenger propane buses. The grant objective is to reduce diesel emissions such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, improve air quality inside school buses, outside where buses idle, and along roads where buses travel.
More than 50 percent of district students travel to and from school in a bus, officials said.
“Recent advancements in school bus technology are beneficial to the education of our students as school buses travel from stop-to-stop using the latest technology to increase safety and improve the student experience,” the district said in a press release.
