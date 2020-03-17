EAST LANSING — Fifteen Perry students recently attended the state FFA convention.
Students participated in many events and earned awards for a variety of activities.
Highlights include:
n Emma Cochrane earned fifth in the job interview contest.
n Matthew Menig and Jack Zheng earned academic excellence awards for keeping their GPA above a 3.75 for the past six semesters.
n Macie Slee, Alex Scovill, Marc Hendzel and Paul Hendzel each received a proficiency award for their agricultural projects.
n Matthew Menig, Nic Spiess, Nathaniel Cochrane and Lindsay Pavlica performed in the state FFA band. Maycee Demerly, Ava Hendricks and Grace Adair performed in the state FFA choir.
n Alex Scovill performed as part of the state FFA talent show.
n Macie Slee, Cassie Alli and Megan Hinkley attended as delegates to represent the chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.