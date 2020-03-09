LAINGSBURG — Perhaps it’s unsurprising that varsity basketball player Jesse Gugel aspires to become a physical therapist.
In addition to his oestheopathic physician dad, Mark Gugel, the Laingsburg High School senior has three aunts working in the medical field, and a brother studying for a medical career in college.
“I want to use my hands and help people with their injuries,” Gugel said. “As a physical therapist, I can have an impact on their lives and society as a whole.”
Earlier this year, Gugel, who had racked up a cumulative 3.97 GPA this past fall, was deciding between preparing for his career at Trine University in Indiana or Central Michigan University.
His guidance counselor at LHS, Tammy Babinski, expressed confidence Gugel will go far.
“He’s an amazing young man with a great future,” Babinski said. “The things that impress me the most about Jesse are his dedication to his education, his ability to focus when others are so distracted and his willingness to help his fellow classmates. There’s no doubt in my mind that Jesse will be a huge success.”
Gugel has been playing basketball since elementary school. He made the varsity team in his junior and senior years. He also belongs to the school’s National Honor Society.
He has attended Laingsburg Area Schools since kindergarten, and feels fortunate to have done so.
“I like how it’s a community feel here,” Gugel said. “Everyone knows who you are, and whenever you reach out, people are there to help you. They care for you and want you to succeed in everything you do.”
His favorite all-time teacher is LHS English instructor Kris Moberg, from whom Gugel took classes in his freshman and junior year.
“She has been there to support us,” he said. “She cares about all of her students, and treats us almost like her kids. She cares about seeing us succeed.”
Moberg, Gugel said, postponed needed surgery on her legs so she wouldn’t miss any classes.
“That’s how much she cares about her students,” he said.
His role model is his older brother, Riley Gugel.
“He and I have gotten a lot closer, and I can talk to him about anything,” Jesse Gugel said. “He’s like my rock. I can trust him, to confide in him about anything.”
In his spare time, he enjoys watching movies. His favorite genre is horror.
“I got into it with my dad,” he said. “It’s suspenseful and gets your heart going, and it’s fun to watch.”
Gugel resides with his parents, Mark and Amy Gugel.
