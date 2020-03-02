BYRON — Jacob Huhn doesn’t have an off-season.
When the Byron High School senior isn’t competing on the football field, baseball field or basketball court, he’s working in the barn — raising pigs, steer and turkeys to showcase and sell at the Fowlerville Family Fair each summer.
“It’s a lot of work,” Huhn said. “You’re responsible for that animal and if you don’t feed it, it doesn’t eat. It’s a grind. You have to get up every morning and feed them before you eat and then feed them before you eat at night too, and then just check on them, make improvements to the pen (as needed), keep a good eye on their health.”
Huhn, 18, maintains a full academic slate as well, carrying a 3.87 GPA while dual-enrolling at the University of Michigan-Flint, where he’s taken six courses to date — art history and biology among them — with two more scheduled this semester.
To complete the coursework, Huhn commutes to U-M Flint four days a week, he said, taking classes in the mornings before returning to Byron High School to complete the remainder of his school day.
“It’s just to get myself exposed to the college life and what’s it’s going to be at the next level, just to better myself,” Huhn said. “I just want to get as much (college) credit as I can.”
In addition to academic coursework, Huhn is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS).
Last fall, Huhn was named first-team all-league in football at defensive end. Huhn was also named to the all-district and all-area baseball teams in 2019, he said.
Though he enjoys the accolades, Huhn said his favorite part of competing is the friendships he’s been able to forge with his teammates.
“You see them at school, give them a hard time,” Huhn said, “and then you go to practice and just have fun with them, get work done…Just the overall atmosphere that’s around when you’re playing is pretty cool.”
Though he has yet to decide on a particular college — U-M Flint and Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) are among schools he’s considering — Huhn said he plans to pursue a career in education after high school, with the goal of becoming a physical education teacher.
“My mom (Mary) is a physical education teacher in Perry (at the elementary school),” Huhn said. “I used to always go with her to take your kid to work day when I was younger, and just the way she interacts with kids and the way they look up to her is pretty cool…I think it’d be really cool to be someone that kids can look up to like that.”
For the time being, Huhn said he’s focused on making the most of senior year, and even more so, making the most of his free time.
“I definitely (like to) sit back and relax,” Huhn said, “watch some TV, some good movies and play some video games with friends.”
