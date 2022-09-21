The Argus-Press
OVID — One man is in custody after an incident Tuesday at Leonard Elementary School.
Ovid police and the sheriff’s offices from Clinton and Shiawassee counties responded to the scene and the school went into a hard lockdown. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without incident, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The school returned to normal operations.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation, described the suspect as a “disorderly male subject in the front office” in a press release Tuesday afternoon. No weapons were found on the man or in his vehicle.
The man was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before being lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
In an email that was sent to parents Tuesday, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Interim Superintendent Randy Barton said the man was a parent of child at Leonard and was known to staff and was “therefore allowed into the office.” Barton said the man never threatened staff or students and was kept in the office until police arrived.
