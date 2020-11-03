BYRON — Byron Area Schools Friday announced an elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter posted to the district website, students and staff who were in contact with the student already have been notified of the positive test.
Superintendent Tricia Murphy Alderman in an email said students are quarantining based on the contact tracing process and the close contact definition.
The positive report was the second in a week at Byron schools. A high school student was reported infected with the virus on Oct. 26.
Previously, the district had reported a high school staff member infected on Oct. 22 and in September said two high school students were infected.
