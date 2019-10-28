Perry school district recognizes bus drivers

PERRY — The Perry Public Schools transportation department recently recognized its bus drivers as part of National Bus Drivers Week.
The Perry drivers transport almost 500 students. There are 12 full-time drivers, covering 1,200 miles daily and 112,000 miles per year.
Officials noted the district’s buses all have video and audio and all drivers are CPR trained.
