Perry school district recognizes bus drivers

Courtesy PhotoFrom left are Tim Montroy, Aaron Brawner, Stacy DeFrenn, Tammy Church, Kim Laier, Lester Bennett, Kristen McDowell, Sara Solano, Kathi Root, Michael Landon, Greg Church, Becky Potter, Dan LaFrancis, Tom Legacy and Robb Brandt.

PERRY — The Perry Public Schools transportation department recently recognized its bus drivers as part of National Bus Drivers Week.

The Perry drivers transport almost 500 students. There are 12 full-time drivers, covering 1,200 miles daily and 112,000 miles per year.

Officials noted the district’s buses all have video and audio and all drivers are CPR trained.

