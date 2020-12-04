BYRON — The Byron Area Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 Thursday to begin contract negotiations with superintendent candidate Bob Cassiday, citing his enthusiasm for the district and his ability to form strong relationships.
A committee comprised of board President Jeff Vandemark, Vice President Eric Sneed and Trustee Will Honke will work with Cassiday to develop a contract in the coming days, with the goal of presenting a finalized contract before the full board for approval Dec. 14. Cassiday is the superintendent of Springport Public Schools, a position he’s held for three years.
“I have high confidence in Mr. Cassiday,” Honke said following Thursday’s meeting. “He has given the best interview either time, to me, and I feel that he is going to lead us into the future.
“This wall right here says ‘Eagle Pride,’” Honke continued, gesturing toward the large mural inside the Byron High School’s cafeteria. “Bob exudes Eagle pride, without even being an Eagle yet, he exudes it already.”
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the high school cafeteria to review the contract with Cassiday, officials said.
Thursday, board members asked how each candidate would address current challenges in the district, such as declining enrollment. Board Secretary Amy Lawrence said Byron currently has about 720 students, adding the district has lost about 40 students to homeschooling this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Looking into next year, just based upon the number of seniors that will graduate and kids that will come into kindergarten, there could be upwards of another 50 students that we will lose,” Lawrence said, adding the 8 to 12 percent projected decrease in enrollment would equate to a loss of about $700,000 state funding.
Cassiday offered a number of solutions he believed would attract additional students — and in turn, additional funding, including expanding the district’s day care program, as well as placing an emphasis on Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming.
“The goal is to come in and find out (what’s working),” Cassiday said. “There’s been good things going on, this school graduates kids that are well prepared, so how are they doing that? Is there something else that needs that needs (to be done)? That’s my goal — how can I come in and pick up where this group has been going?”
“I’d really like to be here,” Cassiday continued. “Everything that I’ve learned about this district makes me want to come in and roll up my sleeves and get started tomorrow.”
During his interview, Derrick Bushon, executive director of student services at Swartz Creek Community Schools, who began his 20-year career in education as a high school teacher in Durand, said his primary focus, if hired by the district, would be to ensure Byron continues to offer all of the programs it possibly can for students.
“We’re a small school, let’s be the best small school we can be,” Bushon said. “Academics is something that’s going to keep parents here. If I’m talking about moving my student, I’m going to find out how (the school performs) academically, what clubs and activities do they offer at the neighboring school that they don’t offer here?”
During board discussion immediately following the interviews, Treasurer Mike McGuire expressed his desire to hire Cassiday, noting he was well-suited to tackle Byron’s biggest problem: attracting and keeping students.
“In my opinion, knowing Byron schools the way I do, Bob has the best possibility of bringing in more people to Byron because of his ability to create relationships,” McGuire said.
Lawrence, who dissented on the vote for Cassiday, meanwhile, put her support behind Bushon, acknowledging his ability to manage individuals as well as a budget in his current position. Furthermore, in conversations with members of the Springport Public Schools Board of Education, Lawrence said multiple people indicated Cassiday was weak in the areas of financial management and curriculum.
For Trustee Jim Anibal, Cassiday’s prior experience as a superintendent was the deciding factor.
“I like both of them, I think I would be friends with both of them, but I do think that experience trumps good intentions because I think everybody would agree that it’s a whole different thing when you’re the boss,” Anibal said.
The Byron Area Schools position became available after longtime Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman announced in July her retirement — which will take effect Dec. 31.
On Nov. 4, Byron’s board of education met in closed session, selecting four finalists from a pool of 22 applicants with the help of the Michigan Leadership Institute. Finalists chosen included Cassiday, Bushon, Steve Keskes, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Clio Area Schools, and Joe Perrera, superintendent of Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools.
The board conducted interviews with each of the candidates Nov. 18-19 at Byron High School. Cassiday and Bushon were invited back to conduct final interviews for the position Thursday.
