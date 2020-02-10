OWOSSO — Pathways Adult Education is offering information on how to complete a high school diploma or GED.
Pathways also offers free welding training.
To learn about studying for the GED and the Pathways Adult Education program, the program is hosting a free workshop from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 11 in Room 1421 on the second floor of the Curwood Building on the main campus of Baker College.
For more information, call Pathways Adult Education at (989) 729-3620.
