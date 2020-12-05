CHESANING — Chesaning Union Schools is extending its district-wide virtual learning through Jan. 10 because of increased COVID-19 positivity rates in Saginaw County, according to a district phone message delivered Thursday evening.
Chesaning, which had previously closed all its buildings to in-person instruction through Dec. 8, now joins Owosso Public Schools, Durand Area Schools, Laingsburg Community Schools and Morrice Area Schools in its decision to suspend in-person instruction through winter break.
According to the district message, students may return for face-to-face instruction beginning Jan. 11.
Additionally, a half-day scheduled for Jan. 15 has been changed to a full day for in-person students, officials said.
On Friday, the Saginaw County Health Department reported 9,055 cases of COVID-19 and 261 deaths.
Locally, Chesaning has 96 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus while Oakley has just 32 confirmed cases.
Statewide, health officials reported 8,689 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with 81 new deaths. Overall, the state is reporting 389,032 infections and 9,661 deaths.
