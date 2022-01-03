PERRY — Greg Hebden called his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis on March 20, 2020, “a kick in the gut.”
Hebden, who will officially step down in his 12th year as Perry High School’s athletic director on Jan. 17, said he first noticed something was wrong while trying to write.
“My right hand was bothering me,” Hebden said. “The dexterity wasn’t there. When I’d go to write a big letter, it was a small letter, you know. I was struggling writing, so I thought I had carpal tunnel. I went to a doctor and he thought it was carpal tunnel.”
Hebden also noticed that with the onset of Parkinson’s, he would often stutter.
“I became self conscious about stuttering,” Hebden said. “And really, stuttering doesn’t have anything to do with Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s creates anxiety and that creates stuttering.”
After having carpal tunnel surgery, Hebden waited six months, but didn’t feel much better. The doctor said it might take up to a year to feel better.
“I waited it out, but I knew there was something wrong,” Hebden said. “I thought maybe I had a pinched nerve.”
Hebden went back in and a doctor, who was testing his reflexes, noticed he had very faint tremors in both his hands and feet.
“There didn’t seem to be much of a tremor and I didn’t have any complaints about my foot,” Hebden said. “What I was worried about was my right arm. And I wondered how does my arm equate to a foot problem? He said, ‘You’ve got a little tremor there.’ And so I said, ‘What does that mean?’ And he said ‘You’ve got the makings of Parkinson’s.’”
Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive neurological condition caused by the degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain that controls movement. Nerve cells cannot produce dopamine, which helps coordinate movement. Symptoms may include tremors in the limbs, slowness of movement and rigidity. Parkinson’s may also cause symptoms unrelated to movement, such as digestive issues, loss of smell, chronic pain, depression and blood pressure problems.
Hebden, who will turn 68 Jan. 16, said he had still been able to perform his athletic director tasks, but as time wore on they got harder.
“The thing about being AD, it was a natural position for me,” Hebden said. “It was multi-tasking, doing many things at once, having control of everything. I’ve always been able to do that.”
Hebden said he will have a very capable replacement. Mary Huhn, who took on the Perry assistant athletic director position in June, will become the new athletic director.
“Mary is top notch — they don’t come any better,” Hebden said.
Huhn said over the past six months it has been a learning and growing experience for her. She has tried to soak up as much knowledge as she can being close to Hebden.
“The knowledge and experience he has shared with me, over the last six months and working with him has been invaluable,” she said. “For someone walking in and becoming athletic director, with no prior experience, obviously it’s been a great opportunity for me to learn behind the scenes. As a player, a coach and athlete myself over the years, you don’t realize how much goes on behind the scenes — so that part of it I am totally indebted to Greg — in the sense that he has shared that knowledge.”
Huhn, a graduate of Howell High School and later Grand Valley State University where she played basketball for four years, has taught at Perry for the past 25 years.
Huhn got her master’s degree in educational leadership from Michigan State. She said she is looking forward to the new challenge.
“It’s definitely one of those bittersweet things — because I love teaching and being around kids and I’m hoping I can still build those connections and try to implement some connections with athletes and being role models with the younger kids as we move forward,” she said.
Parkinson’s is not fatal by itself. Although there is no cure, patients are treated through medication, and those with the disease are encouraged to remain as active as possible to slow down symptoms.
Still, there is a need for more awareness, Hebden said. He said he has become more and more knowledgeable about the disease and has been attending Parkinson’s support groups through the Michigan Athletic Club.
“I foresee myself as trying to make people more aware of it,” Hebden said. “Where it started, I don’t know. … Parkinson’s is not a death sentence. It certainly alters things.”
Before beginning his stint as athletic director at Perry in 2010, Hebden was a successful boys basketball coach at the school. A 1972 graduate of Okemos High School, he served as a Perry boys basketball coach for 12 years, his first three as junior varsity coach and the last nine at the varsity level.
His first coaching stint came at Williamston, where he coached freshman boys basketball for three years.
In those nine seasons at Perry, Hebden compiled a 129-75 record. He ranks second all-time in boys basketball wins at Perry, trailing only record-holder Jerry McDevitt, who coached 13 seasons with a 150-127 mark. Hebden led Perry to the Ingham County League title in 2001, as well as Mid-Michigan Conference championships in 2005 and 2006. His teams won districts in 2000, 2005 and 2006.
One of the biggest thrills came during the 2004-05 season when Perry finished 23-3. The signature win came during the Class B regional semifinals when Perry stunned No. 6-ranked Flint Powers Catholic, 57-54.
The Ramblers drained 16 3-pointers — the last coming from sophomore Jordan Sipkovsky with 3 seconds left over the outstretched arms of Powers 7-footer Tom Herzog.
Perry went on to capture the regional championship — the second in school history and first since 1963 — with an anticlimactic 58-43 victory over Marine City at Imlay City High School. Perry then lost in the state quarterfinals to Haslett, 72-55.
“The win against Flint Powers … they don’t come any better,” Hebden said.
Hebden was named Class B state coach of the year by the Associated Press.
Mike Shauver, who coached boys varsity basketball at Perry from 2010-20 and ranks third all-time in victories at the school with 114, was also a player under Hebden at Perry.
“He was my JV coach when I was a freshman and when he got the varsity job, I played for him my sophomore, junior and senior year,” Shauver said. “He had a passion for basketball and he gave that same passion to his players.”
Hebden said despite his decision to step down as athletic director at Perry in a few weeks, he will continue to work as a real estate agent in the Perry area. He plans to come to as many home athletic events in the future as he can.
Hebden owned Heb’s Inn in Perry for many decades, but has since sold the business.
Hebden and his wife, Dottie, have two sons — both graduates of Perry High School. Christopher graduated in 2003 and Elliott graduated in 2007. Both were coached by their father during his stint as Perry varsity basketball coach.
Hebden said he wished to especially thank his family as well as Perry Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Haven, Perry High School Principal David Myron and Huhn for their help and support. Hebden said it’s also been a privilege to work with and coach the student-athletes at Perry over the past quarter of a century.
“I had the support of the school board and the administration … and really, they had a lot of trust in me,” Hebden said.
