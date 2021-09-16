OWOSSO — Pathways Adult Education, in partnership with the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), invites people to celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, Sept. 19-21.
More than 30 million Americans over the age of 25 — or one out of every ten U.S. citizens — do not have a high school diploma. Pathways Adult Education is working to change that.
Last year over 40 students were served and 12 adults graduated.
To find out more about how to complete a high school education and earn a diploma, attend a free one-hour workshop by calling (989) 729-3620 to reserve a spot.
For more information about Pathways Adult Education, contact Karen Wagner at karen.wagner@baker.edu or (989) 729-3620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.