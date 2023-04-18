CORUNNA — In his early years, Isaiah Shook had his heart set on attending Michigan State University one day, but now that he’s a Corunna High School senior the aspiring software engineer is seeing maize and blue.
Shook has been accepted into the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts and plans to begin attending next fall.
“I saw (the University of Michigan) was a better school overall for what I wanted to do, and it motivated me to go there,” he said. “I’ve been on campus before and I like it.”
Like the rest of his generation, Shook, 17, has been surrounded by rapidly evolving technology all his life, but his natural affinity for computers was enhanced by the Advanced Placement computer science course he’s taken at Corunna this year.
Wherever his career takes him, Shook said he is eager to explore fresh opportunities and environments.
“I think it’s a bit of a daunting task in some aspects, but I’m looking forward to starting my future, planning ahead, and getting out of Corunna to a bigger city.”
Shook has received the High Achieving Involved Leader (HAIL) Scholarship, which provides full tuition and fees for four years of undergraduate study. Per U-M’s Undergraduate Admissions website, the scholarship is “intended to improve access for students from underserved communities in Michigan.”
One doesn’t stumble into a veritable full ride to U-M without stellar grades, and Shook has those.
He is set to graduate CHS in the top 10% of his graduating class, with the senior boosting a 4.11 GPA. He is also a Shiawassee Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society.
Out of his high school coursework, including AP classes in statistics, biology, computer science and calculus, Shook said he mostly gravitates towards the math classes.
“The learning (in math) is fun and I love the feeling of completion when you solve a hard problem. It’s rewarding,” he said.
At home, Shook lives with his mother, Jennett, and 8-year-old brother Eli. Shook said he relishes the role of bigger brother.
“(Eli) looks up to me and takes after me in a lot of ways. I want to be the best big brother and influence for him,” he said. “I want to be the best I can for the people around me and build a good future for myself so people around me do not have to struggle and I can provide.”
In addition to volunteering for two years through NHS, Shook played trombone in the CHS marching band for all four years of high school, where he was a squad leader junior year and section leader senior year. He also tutored a six-year-old family friend in basic subjects including English in math last summer.
“I’m more of an introverted person, so it was a little difficult, but it was rewarding to see him grow,” Shook said.
In his spare time, Shook enjoys lifting weights, playing team-based video games with friends, listening to rap music, and hanging out with friends and family. He said he recently had a blast with four other friends at Topgolf in Auburn Hills, where despite never having golfed before, he beat his friends, including one on Corunna’s varsity golf team.
