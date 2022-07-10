Still no clear answer on abortion law in Shiawassee County

The status of abortions in Shiawassee County are still unclear after last month’s Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
After a draft opinion leaked in May ahead of the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, The Argus-Press asked Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner, a Republican, if he would enforce a 1931 Michigan law that bans most abortions.
“It’s too early to say either way; I want to wait until a decision is being made and see what the impact is,” Koerner said May 17. “I haven’t reviewed the law recently because there’s not been a definitive decision yet.”
The Argus-Press contacted Koerner again last week in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe, which handed abortion law back to the states. In an email, Koerner didn’t seem to give a clear-cut answer.
“I enforce all laws that are valid and evaluate each case on a case-by-case basis,” Koerner wrote.
Koerner did not respond to a follow-up email asking if he considered the 1931 law valid.
Michigan’s abortion law — previously rendered moot by Roe, but never repealed — is now seemingly the law of the land again. The law makes abortions a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and prohibits it in all cases — including rape and incest — unless necessary to “preserve the life of the woman.”
Both pregnant women receiving abortions and any person assisting in an abortion, including doctors, could be charged.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has said she will not enforce the ban at the state level, but cannot stop county prosecutors from doing so.
“I will not prosecute women, girls, or their doctors for seeking or providing abortion services,” Nessel said in a statement after Roe was overturned. “Nor will my staff seek licensure discipline against medical professionals who safely perform these procedures.”
The law cannot be enforced currently, as Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction May 17 in a suit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which performs abortions. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also filed suit against the 1931 law, and on June 24 filed a motion asking the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider her lawsuit.
The preliminary injunction is not a final ruling and the law would be enforceable if a court reactivates it.
The Michigan House of Representatives and Senate, both of which have Republican majorities, asked the Michigan Court of Appeals to overturn the injunction Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Enforcement of the ban at the county level appears to be breaking down partisan lines. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka, both of whom are Republicans, have said they consider the law to be valid.
Others, including Wayne County’s Kym Worthy, Washtenaw County’s Eli Savit and Ingham County’s Carol Siemon, have indicated they will not enforce the law. All are Democrats.
The Shiawassee County Democratic Party issued a statement after the Supreme Court decision, calling the 1931 law “outdated and barbaric.”
“Its reinstatement would actually elevate the religious belief of one group above all others — an action that in itself is patently unconstitutional because it violates an individual’s First Amendment right to religious freedom for all,” the party wrote. “The law elevates the rights of a zygote or embryo above the rights of the independently-functioning woman or girl who carries it. It tells Michigan women and girls that they are less than full citizens, less free than the men who participated in creating an unwanted pregnancy.
“This must not stand. In the last five decades since the Roe v. Wade decision, there has been a vibrant discourse in the American public led by women and through which a large majority of Americans have come to understand and affirm a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health decisions, including the right to end a pregnancy. We must never go back to 1931.”
The Shiawassee County Republican Party did not respond to several requests for comment.
