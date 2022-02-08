OWOSSO — The community is invited to attend a musical performance at 3 p.m. Sunday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2510 N. M-52 in Owosso.
Soloist Mike Reath will be performing gospel music, as well as Valentine’s Day favorites. Reath has been a featured soloist within the Owosso area community, as well as numerous concerts with gospel groups local and statewide.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Sanitizer and masks will be available.
Refreshments will be provided immediately after the concert in a safe environment within the facility.
