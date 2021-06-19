‘Can’ do attitude

LAINGSBURG — Autumn Michels is not one to sit on the sidelines when people are in need.
The recent Laingsburg High School graduate continually strives to help others, regardless of the circumstances. That mentality compelled the 18-year-old to collect aluminum pop tabs and recyclable cans for her senior project throughout the 2020-21 school year, with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan.
In total, Michels raised $831 for the House through returning recyclable cans, funds that will help the organization continue its mission of providing support and assistance to families with sick children. Michels also gathered nearly 22 pounds of pop tabs, which will be recycled by the House to generate additional funds.
For Michels, who’s been completely blind since age four, the project served as a way to pay things forward.
The Ronald McDonald House provided support to the Michels family when Autumn’s optic nerves were surgically removed by doctors in Detroit.
“It’s just to give back to others,” Michels said.
“With as many good things as I’ve had, I want to give that opportunity to other families and/or kids that might not have the opportunity.”
Doctors discovered an inoperable brain tumor near Michels’ optic nerves when she was just seven months old. The tumor gradually increased in size as Michels got older, prompting doctors to remove a portion of the tumor in an effort to slow its progression. Her optic nerves had to go, too.
“The doctors decided I was going to lose my sight anyway so they figured why not have me lose my sight now (at age four) than try to learn with my sight and then lose my sight and have to re-learn everything,” Michels recalls.
The lack of sight hasn’t slowed Michels down. She marched in the Laingsburg High School Marching Band and took part in a number of volunteer activities alongside mentor Jen West throughout her high school career.
For her senior project, Michels was tasked with doing something she had never done before — organizing and leading a volunteer drive. She decided to direct proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House given her past experience with the organization. A nearby neighbor’s routine volunteer work at the House also influenced her decision, she said.
“At first, I was going to just (collect cans in) the neighborhood,” Michels said. “After collecting from one of the houses, I thought, ‘Even another neighbor that has two or three of these bags is not going to be enough.’”
Michels promptly posted flyers throughout the high school, stationing a collection bin near the main office. Her father, Jason Michels, posted about the drive on Facebook, reaching out to area residents on the Laingsburg Community Page.
Donations soon followed.
“We had no room in our garage for a long while,” Autumn Michels said. “Even the grocery store person was like, ‘So usually we don’t allow this many, but I kind of figured you guys were doing something.’ … It was an adventure.”
Laingsburg High School teacher Kris Moberg reached out to her daughter, an employee at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, upon viewing one of Michels’ flyers. The credit union agreed to join in of the fundraising effort, donating more than seven one-gallon bags of pop tabs.
An internal pop tab drive among MSUFCU employees for the Ronald McDonald House has also launched, with collections beginning this month.
“We are excited to begin this pop tab collection in-house,” Whitney Anderson-Harrell, chief community development officer at MSUFCU, said in a press release. “Our employees and community are thrilled to be able to provide ongoing support to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan.”
Each year, the House generates about $2,000 through pop tab recycling and collections, which helps cover the cost of basic utilities, including heat and power at the House, for a month, according to executive director Carolyn Hurst.
“Collecting pop tabs is such a fun and impactful way to support the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan,” Hurst said in the release.
“Autumn is the true definition of a House champion. The momentum she generated through her family, friends and community is immeasurable and will support those staying at the House into the future.”
The generosity of the community is not lost on Michels, who described the growing initiative as “incredibly inspiring.”
Michels plans to enroll in online classes at Lansing Community College this fall while also completing an orientation program geared toward college life at Western Michigan University.
Her ultimate goal is to become a children’s social worker.
