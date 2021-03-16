Salem students win essay contest

OWOSSO — Three students from Salem Lutheran School have been named local winners in the 52nd annual America & Me essay contest.
The three students are Grace Steiger, first, Zachary Lahaine, second, and Lydia Atkins, third. All three received certificates for their achievement.
The topic of the 2020-21 contest was My Personal Michigan Hero.
As the school’s first-place winner, Grace’s name will also be engraved on a plaque for permanent display in the school.
Grace’s essay now advances to the state level competition, from which the top 10 essays in Michigan will be selected. The top 10 statewide winners, who will be announced in April, will each receive a plaque, medallion and cash award of $1,000.
In addition, each school will receive $1,000, plus an additional $500 if the local contest was sponsored by State Farm, as Salem Lutheran’s was.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be an awards day this year.
