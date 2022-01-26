OWOSSO — Mandi Hallett, a custodian at Bryant Elementary, recently shared an idea with school staff: Wouldn’t it be great if a few students were willing to make cards for military veterans for Valentine’s Day?
Teachers and students got so excited about Hallett’s idea that Bryant took the project on school-wide. Now, nearly 500 students are drawing hearts and writing messages to those who have served the United States.
“It truly touches my heart because I know how even something small like a card can mean to the veterans, knowing these kids are thinking about them,” Hallett said Tuesday at the school. “It’s a way to show our appreciation and thanks, and put a smile on their faces.”
Hallett’s father, Edward “Larry” Tew, was a disabled Vietnam veteran who died in 2011 from illnesses stemming from exposure to Agent Orange during the war. Hallett and her mother, Linda Tew, have been active in the Owosso VFW Post 9455 for many years. Hallett began volunteering when she was only 13.
Jen Peterson, a second-grade teacher at Bryant, and other staff members immediately got on board with the valentines for veterans project.
“We try to instill in our students caring about the community, including veterans, and about making real-life connections for our students,” she said. “When I heard about this I thought, ‘That’s a wonderful idea. We’d love to do this.’ Then, we made it a school-wide thing.”
Already, stacks of oversize hearts, colorful drawings and notes of thanks are piling up as the students work hard to show how much they care about veterans.
One card made by fifth-grader Cisaleigh Ramirez contains the message: “I hope you have somebody to be with (on Valentine’s Day). If not, keep this with you.”
The students’ gifts will be distributed — by mail, due to the pandemic — to area veterans hospitals and local veterans who can’t easily leave their homes.
“We can’t see them because they’re in the hospital,” second-grader Alexandra Hauger, 7, said. “I know they will really love it because I have two uncles in the army.”
Lyric West, a fifth-grader, said: “Veterans were the ones who kept our freedom through uncertain times. They deserve to be rewarded. We need to show them how much we care about them.”
Hallett said her father would have loved the interaction with the kids and her mother is “absolutely thrilled beyond belief” by the school-wide effort.
“I wasn’t expecting the students to be so excited about showing how much they love veterans and appreciate their sacrifice,” Hallett said. “It’s quite amazing to see this come to fruition.”
It’s not the first time Bryant students have reached out to local vets. For Veteran’s Day last November, school student council members, including Faith Ferrell, personally presented packages of art work and letters to veterans’ homes. Some of the men came to the door dressed in military uniforms.
Almost all expressed emotion in response to the children’s gifts of gratitude for their service.
“Just to see their faces…” fifth-grade teacher Karla Tuma recalled. “The men all teared up.”
