Byron welcomes new school leader

BYRON — Bob Cassiday enjoys living and working in a small town — one of the many reasons he is seen as well-suited to the position of superintendent of Byron Area Schools.
Cassiday, 60, started his new role Jan. 1, having been selected from a pool of 22 candidates on Dec. 3 by the Byron Board of Education.
“I think (Bob) is a great fit for Byron,” said Eric Sneed, school board president. “I think he knows our community and I think he’s going to do good things for Byron.”
Cassiday is the kind of administrator who rides school buses, roams the school building hallways and pops into classrooms, Sneed said.
“He wants to know where all the kids live. He’s going to get his license so he can drive a bus if needed,” the board president said. “Finally, when (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted, he plans to have coffee hours in the morning, after students are dropped off.”
In summary: “He’s small-town America,” Sneed said of Cassiday.
Byron, with 835 students in grades pre-K-12, is small-town America, too, which is partly why Cassiday applied for Byron superintendent in August, after former Byron Superintendent Trisha Murphy-Alderman announced she was retiring.
Cassiday was born in Birch Run before it became a shopping center, and most recently served as superintendent in Springport, with its population of 852. Before that, he was an elementary school principal for 11 years in Fremont. His career in education began as an elementary teacher in Bridgeport.
He said he still holds a teaching certificate and could take over a classroom at a moment’s notice, if asked.
“I like living and working in small communities,” Cassiday said. “Byron has small classes and a tight-knit community that’s very supportive of the school district. Students graduate from here and come back to live — that’s really attractive to me. Everybody knows the names and faces of the school staff — they’re the community and vice versa.
“Working directly with people, that gets me energized,” he added. “There are not many layers between me and the classroom.”
Cassiday amassed skills from a variety of jobs before going to college when he was in his mid-30s, including construction and maintenance, driving a truck and working in restaurants.
Today he holds two bachelor’s degrees in teaching from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Valley State University.
He switched from teaching to administration after helping out a school administrator and being told he’d done a great job.
“It gave me a taste of working with a wide group of people and solving problems,” Cassiday said. “I have this affliction: I like working with people.”
His short-term list of priorities in Byron is continuing to deal with COVID-19. By implementing full safety protocols, many students are receiving in-person learning, with about 30 percent learning virtually.
Recently, Byron switched to online-learning only every Friday through the end of the school year. The change should give teachers more time to create lesson plans, track down students and give extra help to students who need it.
“I give teachers lots of credit for doing this — teaching in class and online,” he said. “I’m supporting them the best I can.”
Once the pandemic is over, Cassiday predicted that “there’s going to be a new normal. This is an opportunity for a paradigm shift in education. We don’t have to deliver education five days a week in a brick-and-mortar building. We could offer a blend.”
Cassiday is also ready to work on stopping declining enrollment by “creating opportunities here so kids won’t go elsewhere.” His ideas include increasing the availability of high-quality, reliable daycare within the school district, and improving class programming.
“We could become an educational learning hub,” Cassiday said.
Cassiday said board members and school staff have been welcoming.
“Folks here, if you treat them right, they treat you right,” he said. “I’m loving it here. I expect to be here for a long, long time.”
On a personal note, Cassiday enjoys chopping wood, fishing, hiking, kayaking and snowshoeing.
He and his wife Penny, a corporate secretary, currently live in Albion but plan to move to a house in the Byron school district or as close to the district as possible. They have a blended family of four adult children and three granddaughters.
Cassiday noted that he has cousins living in Linden, and a son who lives with his wife (a Byron High School graduate) in Howell. His mother lives in Saginaw.
“It’s great. I’ve got this circle of friends here,” Cassiday said. “It’s almost like coming home.”
