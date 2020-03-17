OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare and the Michigan State University Extension program invite area adults to participate in the Cooking for One program.
The six-week class offers adults the opportunity to learn ways to make cooking for one simple and enjoyable. The class meets for two hours each Thursday, starting this week, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center in the Woodard Building (North Entrance), 317 S. Elm St., Ste. 202.
Each class focuses on helpful tips and tricks to making healthy choices, like eating well and being active and cooking real recipes for one.
Paticipants will receive a handbook with recipes.
There is no cost, but pre-registration is required. Call Memorial Healthcare at (989) 729-4700.
