O-E board searches for new trustee, addresses sinkhole

OVID-ELSIE — The Ovid-Elsie school board meeting May 16 addressed a variety of topics, including a vacancy on the Board of Education and a gaping hole in the high school parking lot.
Board Trustee Dayna Bancroft gave a letter of immediate resignation to the board May 16. Board President Eric Jones declined to comment, but shared her letter: “It is with regret that I resign as trustee for the Board of Education effective immediately. I have truly valued the opportunity of working with such a dedicated group of individuals. I wish the best to all members of the Board of Education going forward.”
According to the bylaws, the vacancy must be filled within 20 days.
Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said in a statement that letters of interest, along with resumes, are due by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Applications must be either mailed or dropped off at the administration building, which is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sinkhole forms
High School Principal Jason Tokar found a hole in the visitor/staff parking lot the size of a softball May 13, said Craig Coleman, the director of operations for Ovid-Elsie Area Schools. The hole is larger now, approximately 2 feet wide and 1 foot deep, because some of the asphalt had to be removed to get a better sense of the problem.
The hole occurred because a void was created under the asphalt, causing the asphalt to sink, Coleman said. In this case, the drainage system that collects the water runoff from the school roof broke, which caused the sand that holds up the asphalt to be washed away, allowing the pavement to sink.
Two similar incidents happened this past winter — one at Leonard Elementary and the other at the bus garage. They have already been fixed.
They only appeared as cracks on the surface, Coleman said. Combined, they cost less than $4,000 to fix and the hole at the high school should be similar in cost, even with the void beneath appearing deeper than the others. He said school officials will know more when their local contractor provides a bid for the job.
The hole is currently filled with pea stone and is surrounded by orange cones until repairs can begin after school lets out for summer vacation.
