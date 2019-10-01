PERRY — The Book Partners Program will start soon at Perry Elementary School with second-graders in need of extra practice reading.
Volunteer adult mentors are needed to read one-on-one with a student from 3 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 29 to April 30. Volunteers may participate one or both days.
There will be a training/welcome back meeting at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Perry Elementary Library.
For information, call Debbie Stewart at (517) 625-7210 or Mary Plowman at (517) 490-1188.
