OWOSSO — Owosso High School announced the members of the 2020 homecoming court Oct. 2.
The homecoming king and queen were crowned Tuesday at the Trojan marching band showcase at Willman Field.
The 2020 Owosso High School homecoming court members are Lauryn Ayers, Jillian Bagwell, Olivia Berry, Ruthie Dignan, Claudia Drake, Lauren Gaskin, Andrew Chapko, Adam Chmiko, Peyton Fields, Nick Garrison, Wyatt Leland and Ben Welz.
The king and queen, announced during the band performance, are Chapko and Ayers.
Sept. 28 was “mask up” day —wear your favorite mask.
Sept. 29 was “Class Color” day — each class wears their color and teachers wear tie dye.
Sept. 30 was “Wacky Wednesday” — wear wacky clothes, wacky hair, etc.
Oct. 1 was Fandom Day — wear your favorite team’s attire
Oct. 2 was Blue and Gold Trojan Spirit Day.
