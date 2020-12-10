Morrice school board to work on contract for interim superintendent

MORRICE — The Morrice Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to begin contract negotiations with interim superintendent candidate Michelle Falcon, citing her potential to be a good fit for the district long-term.
District officials will work with Falcon to develop a contract in the coming weeks, according to board President Randy Farrow. A finalized contract will likely go before the board of education for final approval Jan. 13, he said.
Falcon previously served as superintendent of Maple Valley Schools in Nashville, Michigan, and was one of two candidates to interview for the Morrice interim position Nov. 18. She was not present at Wednesday’s meeting, conducted remotely via Zoom.
Board Trustee Barb Wyzga moved to begin negotiations with Falcon, noting she could be a good fit beyond the interim period — likely 18 months.
“Michelle is someone who actually would be interested in doing this in a longer-term setting,” Wyzga said. “I thought she interviewed well and I think it might be really truly worth us pursuing this enough to find out if she would be a good fit on a short term that could be long term if it works out.”
“I also felt that the second interview went really well,” Trustee Amy Workman said. “I’m on the same page as Barb in regard to seeing how well she fits and the possible continuation of it after the interim position; it could be good.”
In October, Morrice Area Schools announced it would no longer seek a full-time superintendent to replace Michael Dewey, who is retiring at the end of December. The district has not had a full-time superintendent since 2012.
“In considering our updated financial projections through June 2022,” Farrow said in an Oct. 26 letter posted online, “the board feels it is not financially prudent to continue pursuing a full-time superintendent at this time.”
Farrow pointed to recent student counts and state funding as having “considerable impact” on the decision.
Working with the Michigan Association of School Administrators, the board generated two applicants for an interim position: Falcon and Sean McNatt, former superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Augusta Township. Both candidates interviewed for the job Nov. 18, with Falcon receiving the lone invitation to return for a second interview Dec. 2.
“I want to be more than a substitute,” Falcon said during the Dec. 2 interview. “If you hire me, I’m not just a substitute teacher or a substitute principal, I have more to offer than that and quite frankly that’s why I want (to be in) this district. I think that this place has a lot to offer.
“I know that being a 60-percent superintendent can work in a district this size if you have the person that can make these things happen without having to learn them, and that’s what I’m hoping you see in me.”
For more information, visit morrice.k12.mi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.