Durand school board says it’s time to resume athletics

DURAND — In recognition of the desires of student-athletes throughout the state, the Durand Area Schools Board of Education Monday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the resumption of high school athletic competition.
The resolution, approved during a special meeting conducted remotely via Zoom, comes as athletes participating in winter contact sports — boys and girls basketball, wrestling, competitive cheerleading and hockey — remain sidelined under current coronavirus restrictions.
Citing safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Jan. 22 the extension of its ban on contact sports through Feb. 21. The previous order would have allowed contact sports to begin Feb. 1.
“This is a statement that says unanimously the Board of Education for Durand wants these kids to be back playing again,” Board President Xak Zdunic said. “Personally, I think that’s what it’s going to take to get these kids back playing again — a lot of people are going to have to step up and say something.”
In mid-November, the MDHHS issued an epidemic order that included a pause on Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) fall tournaments and winter sports practices due to the spread of COVID-19.
During a press conference Friday, MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said he understood the reason for the pause at that time, but now that COVID numbers are much improved, he believes sports are safe to play with safety measures in place.
Thousands of student-athletes, coaches and parents — including people from Durand and other local districts — gathered at the Michigan State Capitol Saturday as part of the ongoing “Let Them Play” movement, with organizers going so far as to file a lawsuit Tuesday in the Michigan Court of Claims against Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. The group is asking the MDDHS and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift the current ban on winter contact sports, allowing athletes to resume competition immediately.
Acknowledging the frustration of student-athletes in Durand, Superintendent Craig McCrumb met with members of his administrative team last week, with discussions resulting in the creation of the resolution that was approved by the board.
“If it’s not going to be us advocating for these kids, then who?” McCrumb said Tuesday. “I feel like it’s incumbent on us to make an effort on their behalf because we see the anguish and the pain that they’re dealing with.”
Within the resolution, board members noted a return to full athletic practices and competition is “in the best interest of students’ emotional, social, mental, and physical development and well-being.”
Board Secretary Blair Pancheck said she knows the benefits of sports; her daughter Mackenzie and son Mason, a senior and sophomore, respectively, compete in multiple sports for the Railroaders.
“It’s more than just a thing that they do after school for a lot of these kids, and for my own children, it’s a huge part of who they are,” Pancheck said.
The hardest part for Pancheck has been watching her children repeatedly remain in limbo.
“It’s emotional, it’s emotional watching my own kids, but obviously being a school board member, being a business owner, I hear about all of these other kids who are having a hard time,” Pancheck said. “Other kids are leaving the state to play. That kind of stuff just doesn’t add up for me; we should be able to play in our own state and right now that’s just not possible.”
Moving forward, board members said they would like to see more transparency at the state level, including “clear and timely data to support the delay of winter athletic practices and competition.”
“The clock is ticking, the sand is passing through the hourglass on a daily basis and the sooner that we can get our kids back in action, the better it will be for them physically and emotionally,” McCrumb said. “I think that it’s time we do get an explanation or at least a sense of what it’s going to take to be able to return.”
