DURAND — Jaxon Smith strives to be the best at whatever he does.
Smith, 17, a senior at Durand High School, isn’t planning on slacking off for his senior year. He has his sights set on completing a four-year mission.
“I’m a full-time student. I want to be No. 1 in my class — be the valedictorian and stand out above the rest,” he said.
Smith currently has a 4.14 GPA despite taking a rigorous set of classes, including Advanced Placement classes in psychology, calculus and U.S. government and politics. He is currently taking AP classes in statistics, microeconomics and computer science. He has received national recognition from the College Board for his advanced placements and SAT accomplishments. Oh, and Smith has been taking dual-enrollment classes through Lansing Community College since his freshman year of high school.
Smith said he hasn’t figured out where he wants to go next year or what he plans to study (although it might involve math, which is his favorite subject). He said he “really wants to go” to the University of Michigan, but isn’t opposed to other universities in the area such as Oakland and Michigan State. He’s sure of one thing: even though he said he’ll be very close to earning an associate degree with LCC by the end of the school year, he isn’t interested in the community college route.
“(Starting a new chapter) it’s kind of scary, but everybody does it, so it can’t be that bad,” Smith said.
If Smith picks U-M, he could receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship. The Argus-Press reported on Sept. 14 that Smith was one of 44 seniors in Shiawassee County nominated by the Cook Family Foundation for scholarships to U-M, with one receiving a full-ride.
Smith’s accomplishments in his time at Durand High School aren’t limited to the classroom. Smith has played soccer since he was 4 and made the varsity soccer team as a freshman. He scored a hat trick in his first game and has since received all-conference recognition for his efforts.
“I knew I was one of the better players. I started at striker over 11 seniors and knew I was good enough to play with them. I didn’t think about kids being bigger than me; I just went out and played,” he said.
Smith, a soccer team captain, has also played basketball and volleyball for the Railroaders. Having played basketball since fourth grade, he said he was “bored” halfway through freshman year and asked the varsity coach if he could join his cousin Mason on the team.
Growing up on a family farm, Smith said he really doesn’t have time for hobbies between school and his schedule on the farm. He said his horse is his hobby. Smith is on his fourth horse and Annie, who he bought with his own money when he was 13, is his favorite.
“I like (taking care of horses). It’s just normal for me. It’s what I do every day,” he said.
Smith said while he’s not the most popular kid in school — and he’s okay with that — everybody in his school seems to know he has a horse.
“I don’t like parading around the halls with it, but somehow people know,” he said.
Smith has received accolades for horse riding as well. As a freshman, he won districts on the school’s equestrian team. He also is a yearly participant at the Shiawassee County Fair, where he has received recognition.
