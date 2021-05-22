Corunna employee honored

CORUNNA — Jim Dvorak, right, was named Corunna Public Schools’ May Employee of the Month. He was honored at the May 18 Board of Education meeting at Corunna High School. Dvorak was first hired in May 2006 and is a night custodian at Nellie Reed Elementary.
“I’ve enjoyed my time at Corunna schools and the staff has been great to work with,” he said.
Board Trustee Joe Petersen presented the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.