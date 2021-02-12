MORRICE — Morrice Area Schools administrators are investigating schedule changes at the high school level that would allow teachers additional time to engage with online students.
Adding 20 minutes to students’ lunch period and instituting a half-day each week to accommodate remote learners were among the changes discussed by the district’s Board of Education Wednesday. Board members instructed Superintendent Michelle Falcon and junior/senior high school Principal Amy Leffel to examine both options for viability and cost.
The Board of Education will convene for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to consider the administration’s findings. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom, with log-in information available at morrice.k12.mi.us.
“There’s pros and cons to everything and there’s no perfect solution, but (we’re) trying to recognize what we can do to help our students succeed and keep our teachers sane as they try to make those efforts with the (online) students,” Board President Randy Farrow said, adding “This is time sensitive.”
In a report to the board, Falcon indicated nearly 50 percent of Morrice junior/senior high school students — grades 7-12 — are enrolled in virtual learning, an option provided as an alternative to in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. The nearly even disbursement of in-person and remote learners has proven challenging for teachers, she said, because they only have 30 minutes at the end of each school day to interact directly with online students.
Multiple teachers approached Falcon with the idea of instituting a virtual learning day each week, so teachers would have an entire day dedicated to reaching out and assisting online learners, many of whom have struggled or neglected to routinely engage in the program. Several area districts, including Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, Corunna Public Schools and Durand Area Schools, have implemented virtual days to address similar concerns with online learning.
Board Secretary Barbara Wyzga acknowledged there’s no perfect solution to the current challenges faced by teachers, though she questioned the overall effectiveness of a virtual learning day in terms of engagement.
“A lot of the (online students) are not coming to class because they want to be able to sleep in, they want to be able to do it at their own pace, so I don’t know that actually changing our schedule is going to do anything but hurt our in-person kids. That’s my biggest concern,” she said. “How do we get online students to participate?”
Online students are required to attend all scheduled Zoom sessions, though the timing of those sessions is left to the individual teacher’s discretion, according to Leffel.
“I think that the staff, their premise for the virtual day was to be able to devote an entire day to virtual instruction,” Leffel said. “My concern is if (students) aren’t participating, how does that fix the issue? I don’t know the right answer … There’s not going to be one answer that’s going to fix it for everyone.”
If a virtual day were to be implemented, board members questioned how the shift would impact in-person students. Leffel indicated teachers would likely provide in-person students with required coursework for those days, or require in-person students to attend the virtual learning sessions themselves.
Acknowledging the difficulty for teachers to engage with online students, Wyzga suggested extending in-person students’ lunch period by 20 minutes, allowing teachers to have extra time in the middle of the day — an hour and 40 minutes per week — to touch base with and address concerns of online students.
Leffel and Falcon agreed the idea would need to be investigated further before making a decision, though the shift would not be impossible.
“If we’re going to look at adding time, if it doesn’t conflict with any of our dual enrollment students coming in and we shorten the rest of the hours within the day, it provides the least impact to our families,” Leffel said. “Once that schedule is re-adjusted, it would be a viable option.”
