Schools go virtual as COVID surges

SHIAWASSEE AREA — School districts throughout the area are transitioning at least a portion of students to fully online learning for a second time in nine months as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state, but the shift is playing out differently from district to district.
On Nov. 15, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order requiring school districts to suspend face-to-face instruction at the high school level through Dec. 8, allowing districts the flexibility to continue in-person instruction at the elementary and middle school levels.
In the Shiawassee area, cases have climbed at a record pace for six consecutive weeks, a trend that has sparked several area districts — Corunna, Ovid-Elsie, Chesaning, Laingsburg and Durand among them — to shift to fully online instruction across all grade levels through at least Dec. 8. Other districts, such as Owosso and Byron, have opted to maintain at least some in-person instruction across the lower grade levels while high school students remain online.
Though area districts have taken different approaches in response to the latest MDHHS order, administrators universally agree they’re in a much better position to facilitate online learning than they were in March, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abruptly suspended in-person instruction across all K-12 school districts as cases spread statewide.
“Honestly, I did not see (the Nov. 15) order coming, but with the trends in the community, we felt (a mandate) could come at any time,” Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said via email.
“We believe that we are better prepared to make this transition this time,” he continued. “(In March), it was thrown at us and it was emergency learning. While we were hopeful to remain in session, we have made contingency plans in case this happened and those plans were shared, or have been shared, with our school community. Our professional development and technology coaching has leveraged our staff to be in an overall better position.”
At Corunna Public Schools, all K-12 students will learn remotely through Dec. 13, a move Superintendent John Fattal said was driven, in part, by rising cases in the community.
According to MDDHS, there are currently 1,573 confirmed cases and 53 probable cases of the virus in the county, along with 37 deaths. The Shiawassee County Health Department reported 1,407 confirmed cases in its last weekly update Nov. 18.
“As more and more of our staff (child care, bus drivers, custodians, support staff, and teachers) and students are being required to quarantine for circumstances outside of their control, we are quite simply having a difficult time keeping our doors open,” Fattal said in a letter to district families Thursday.
“We believe we have a good plan in place,” he added via email Friday. “It’s not perfect; we have been tweaking it each month since the start of school to improve our delivery. For example, our eighth through 12th graders are receiving synchronous instruction, meaning they are getting instruction at the same time every day like they would if they were face to face.”
While Corunna — which previously went online at the middle school because of quarantines among staff — and Ovid-Elsie have opted to forgo in-person instruction through mid-December, Durand Area Schools and Morrice Area Schools have made the decision to suspend in-person instruction through the Christmas break, citing concerns over community spread.
Durand Superintendent Craig McCrumb said the district will “assess the option of returning to school for in-person instruction in January.” The move to go fully online through at least December comes after considerable discussion at a Nov. 9 board of education meeting in which several board members expressed fears of the virus spreading into the schools following holiday gatherings, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Additionally, the district has struggled to maintain staffing levels, particularly at the elementary level.
“We are now at eight Robert Kerr Elementary staff members quarantined (11 district-wide) with one having tested positive for the virus, along with a total of nine students,” McCrumb said in a Nov. 16 letter to district families. “We have also been made aware that we have a few students in the district who are at home awaiting test results. No longer can we say for certainty that spread hasn’t happened at school.”
In a letter posted online Thursday, Morrice Area Schools Superintendent Mike Dewey announced the suspension of face-to-face instruction across all grade levels in the district, beginning Nov. 30. All buildings will proceed with remote instruction until Jan. 11, he said.
“During the course of the school year, we have kept health and safety at the forefront of everything we do. That includes carefully monitoring COVID-19 transmission rates across the county and, when necessary in response to infections, temporarily transitioning students to remote learning,” Dewey wrote. “Given recent increases in transmission, we have reached a point in our county’s infection rate where we find it necessary for all students, PreK – 12, to transition to remote learning.”
Though teaching amid a pandemic has created its fair share of challenges for students, staff and families, Fattal said he’s incredibly proud of how everyone has responded.
“I continue to be impressed with our staff’s dedication,” he said. “They have been fantastic and flexible during this incredibly challenging time. Additionally, our community has been unbelievably supportive. We are so fortunate to work and live in a community that cares so much about our school and community. They understand the predicament we are in, along with the importance of showing grace and kindness to everyone.”
Cunningham said much of the same when asked about the greater Ovid-Elsie community.
“We have certainly had our challenges and I know people get frustrated with the changes — one day you’re open and the next you’re closed for three weeks. That’s hard. But our community has been great,” he said. “Our staff has been empathetic, flexible and resilient. We have some great teachers here who go above and beyond everyday; they are the glue that holds us all together — teachers, parapros, drivers, custodians, principals, volunteers — anyone who has a role to play in educating a child here at Ovid-Elsie. They make me proud.”
Chesaning, which had previously closed all its buildings to in-person instruction through Nov. 30, said in a Sunday message that both the elementary and middle school will remain online-only through at least Dec. 8, along with high school students.
Here’s a look at where instruction currently stands across school districts in The Argus-Press coverage area:
Byron — High school fully online through Dec. 8; elementary fully online today-Nov. 30; middle school offering in-person and online instruction.
Chesaning — Online learning district-wide through Dec. 8.
Corunna — Online learning district-wide through Dec. 13.
Durand — Online learning district-wide through at least Dec. 31.
Laingsburg — Online learning district-wide Nov. 30 through Jan. 10.
Morrice — Online learning district-wide through Jan. 10.
New Lothrop — Grades 7-12 fully online through Dec. 8; K-6 fully online Nov. 30-Dec. 8.
Ovid-Elsie — Online learning district-wide through Dec. 9.
Owosso — Middle school and high School fully virtual through Dec. 8; elementary offering in-person and online instruction.
Perry — Online learning district-wide Nov. 30-Dec. 4; K-8 students return for in-person learning Dec. 7, high school students Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.