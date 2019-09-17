LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Wolfpack band program is hosting a Drive 4 UR School fundraiser before its homecoming game Sept. 20.
From 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Laingsburg High School, Ford will donate $20 to the Laingsburg Band Boosters for every person who test drives a new Ford vehicle. The boosters are hoping to raise up to $6,000 for new instruments, specifically tubas and other large instruments which cost thousands of dollars, according to Thomas Cousineau, Laingsburg’s director of bands.
The boosters are partnering with Signature Ford of Perry.
Pre-registration will be available through laingsburgbands.com or people can sign up upon arrival. The band only gets its $20 if the driver completes the process, including the survey, so there will be a raffle for a free car detailing, donated by Signature Ford.
Drivers must be 18 with a valid license and insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.